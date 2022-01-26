MSPCA supports Bezzina's call to suspend importation of bully dog breeds

The MSPCA has reiterated Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina’s call to suspend the importation and breeding of certain breeds such as pitbull terriers and bull terriers and introduce a licence to own these dogs.

The group said that certain breeds require knowledge and understanding from the breeder and the eventual owner.

“It is totally irresponsible to import or breed these dogs without the necessary know-how,” the MSPCA said.

The animal welfare group said that more than 50% of the dogs the Animal Welfare Department are asked to pick up are Amstaff or Pitbull Crosses.

Notably, the MSPCA said that these dogs were confiscated due to abuse or neglect or abandoned and not surrendered voluntarily by their owners.

“A local dog-trainer also confirmed that 60% of his clients with aggression issues are mainly Amstaff or Amstaff crosses,” the group said.

The MSPCA said that this call negatively reflects the breed; however, it is an appeal because these breeds suffer the most abuse, primarily due to irresponsible breeding, resulting in abandonment or confiscation daily.

“Breeding should only be permitted by licensed breeders who have experience and knowledge. Inexperienced breeders do not carry out the proper procedures before selling and never follow up on where the puppies will end up,” the animal welfare group said.

The MSPCA said the public must keep in mind that breeding with bad temperaments can result in having unstable dogs, which can lead to tragic accidents.

This applies to all breeds, and we beg the kennel clubs to check the temperaments and health tests before registering and issuing pedigrees.

Therefore, due to this unsustainable situation, the MSPCA has appealed for introducing a licence to own such breeds and suspend importation and initiate investigations into all breeders, licensed and unlicensed.