COVID-19: Elderly woman dies, 186 new cases registered

186 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Tuesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, an 85-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 571.

Active cases stand at 2,230 after 286 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 89 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,223,793 vaccine doses were administered, of which 335,128 were booster doses.