COVID-19: 172 new cases registered, 79 patients in hospital

172 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 92-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 572.

Active cases stand at 2,097 after 304 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 79 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which four are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,225,118 vaccine doses were administered, of which 335,740 were booster doses.