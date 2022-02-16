COVID-19: 117 new cases registered as hospitalisations continue to drop

117 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Wednesday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, an 86-year-old woman, bringing the total number of death to 594.

Active cases stand at 1,380 after 301 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 41 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,233,343 vaccine doses were administered, of which 338,990 were booster doses.