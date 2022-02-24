menu

COVID-19: Three patients in ITU, 95 new cases registered

24 February COVID-19 update | 95 new cases • 733 active cases • 44 patients in hospital • three in ITU • vaccine booster doses 341,690 • Total deaths 601

24 February 2022, 1:22pm
95 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Thursday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.  

No new deaths occurred in the last 24-hours, with the total number of deaths remaining at 601.

Active cases stand at 733 after 106 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 44 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,239,631 vaccine doses were administered, of which 341,690 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
