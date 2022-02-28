COVID-19: One death and 40 new cases registered

40 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 76-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 605.

Active cases stand at 692 after 61 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 36 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU.

Until yesterday, 1,242,239 vaccine doses were administered, of which 342,764 were booster doses.