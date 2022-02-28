COVID-19: One death and 40 new cases registered

menu

28 February COVID-19 update | 40 new cases • 692 active cases • 36 patients in hospital • three in ITU • vaccine booster doses 342,764 • Total deaths 605

laura_calleja
28 February 2022, 1:09pm
by Laura Calleja
40 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday, figures published by the Health Ministry show.  

One death occurred in the last 24-hours, a 76-year-old woman, bringing the total number of deaths to 605. 

Active cases stand at 692 after 61 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 36 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which three are in the ITU. 

Until yesterday, 1,242,239 vaccine doses were administered, of which 342,764 were booster doses.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
