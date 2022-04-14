Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul replaces Glenn Bedingfield as Labour Party Whip

Andy Ellul, parliamentary secretary for social dialogue within the Office of the Prime Minister, has been appointed Whip of the Labour Party parliamentary group.

Ellul had been co-opted to parliament in January 2022, after the resignation of former MP Silvio Grixti. He contested the 2022 election on the 1st and 3rd districts and was directly elected on the third.

Ellul takes over the Whip position from Glenn Bedingfield, who was elected in the casual election on the second district.

Naomi Cachia will be serving as assistant Whip after having been elected through the gender corrective mechanism on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PL said the Labour parliamentary group met for the first time in this legislature at the party headquarters in Hamrun. It said Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke about the crucial role the parliamentary group plays in the implementation of the PL manifesto.