Baby teether recalled over suffocation risk

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has recalled a baby teether/pacifier because it imposes a suffocation risk for newborns.

The MCCAA said that the mushroom shaped product, sold online under the identification numbers B09H2RH1QT, B09JWL234H and B09H2SBX is dangerous for children.

It said that the baby teether/pacifier does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and applicable European standards. The mushroom head of the product can flip around creating a very tight suction which can block the airways (nose and mouth) of a child causing suffocation.

In a statement the MCCAA said it was taking the appropriate procedures to ensure that this product was removed from the local market.

Consumers who had bought this product should refrain from using it and where possible, return it to the retailer from where they bought them.

Retailers are obliged to redress consumers, which remedy can take the form of replacement of the recalled product with a safe one.

For any queries or further information, one may contact the MCCAA at [email protected].