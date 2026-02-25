‘Pre-consultation’ survey launched on extending maternity and paternity leave

The government has launched what it is describing as a national reform process aimed at strengthening work-life balance, beginning with a “pre-consultation” exercise on possible changes to maternity, paternity and parental leave.

Speaking at a national conference, Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul announced the start of discussions that could lead to the extension of maternity and paternity leave, changes to parental leave, and broader use of remote working in sectors where this is feasible.

However, rather than opening a formal public consultation at this stage, the government has published an online pre-consultation questionnaire inviting members of the public to submit comments and views. The feedback gathered will be used to draft a consultation document, which will then be issued for formal public consultation at a later stage.

Among the issues being floated for discussion are whether maternity and paternity leave should be extended, whether different forms of parental leave should be consolidated under a single “Support Leave” framework, and whether parents should have stronger legal rights related to flexible or phased returns to work. The questionnaire also touches on the potential expansion of remote working arrangements.

Ellul announced the establishment of a technical committee made up of representatives from across society. The committee will compile the feedback emerging from the dialogue process, prepare a public consultation document, analyse submissions received at that stage and eventually present recommendations to government.

“Once this process is concluded, the Government will take the necessary decisions in favour of Maltese and Gozitan families,” Ellul said, adding that the reform aims to ensure better quality time for families while safeguarding productivity.

The conference brought together representatives of employers, trade unions, academics, NGOs, parents and MPs from both sides of the House.

The parliamentary secretary said the discussion builds on recent measures introduced by government, including miscarriage leave, bereavement leave, urgent family leave, increased penalties for breaches of workers’ rights and the principle of equal pay for equal work.

Members of the public are invited to submit their views through the online pre-consultation portal.