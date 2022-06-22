Workers earned an average €18,900 salary in 2020, according to NSO study

The average annual salary for employees stood at €18,913 in 2020, according to regional statistics published by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The highest average gross annual salaries were recorded among men and women residing in the Western district, earning €22,198 and €19,219 respectively for the 2020 research period.

But on average, women earned a lower salary all throughout Malta and Gozo, irrespective of where they were living on the islands.

The NSO study shows that there were 217,036 Malta residents working on a full-time basis in 2020. From these, 79.3% of Malta residents worked in the private sector.

In Gozo, 15,864 residents held a full-time job in 2020, with 63.4% of residents working in the private sector.

In Malta and Gozo the most common household size was the two-person unit, with average household disposable income highest in the Western district at €38,365.

The lowest average household disposable income was registered in the Northern Harbour district at €28,318.

Meanwhile, the at-risk-of-poverty (AROP) rates for Malta and Gozo were 17.2% and 12.9% respectively.

Using a selection of social benefits in Malta and Gozo, the two-thirds pension had the highest number of beneficiaries. Expenditure per capita on such benefits was highest in Mdina, Birgu and Santa Luċija, with expenditure greater than €2,000 in each of the localities.

Such expenditure was less than €900 in the localities of Swieqi, San Pawl il-Baħar, Msida, Mtarfa, St Julian’s and Gżira.