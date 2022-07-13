Lufthansa aircraft from Malta makes emergency landing in Palermo

A Lufthansa aircraft that left Malta on Tuesday made an emergency landing in Palermo after pilots noticed an unspecified discrepancy in one of the engines.

Pilots requested an emergency landing at Palermo’s Falcone & Borsellino Airport in Sicily a few minutes into the flight to have the engines checked.

Flight LH1311, which was on its way to Frankfurt, landed with no incident in Palermo at 8:10pm, La Sicilia regional newspaper reported. All passengers disembarked safely.

Another aircraft was on its way to take the passengers to their final destination in Germany.