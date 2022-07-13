Lufthansa aircraft from Malta makes emergency landing in Palermo
Flight LH1311 to Frankfurt from Malta had to be diverted to Palermo after pilots noticed a discrepancy in one of the engines • Aircraft lands with no incident
A Lufthansa aircraft that left Malta on Tuesday made an emergency landing in Palermo after pilots noticed an unspecified discrepancy in one of the engines.
Pilots requested an emergency landing at Palermo’s Falcone & Borsellino Airport in Sicily a few minutes into the flight to have the engines checked.
Flight LH1311, which was on its way to Frankfurt, landed with no incident in Palermo at 8:10pm, La Sicilia regional newspaper reported. All passengers disembarked safely.
Another aircraft was on its way to take the passengers to their final destination in Germany.