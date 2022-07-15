PN insists on introducing weekly prime minister's question time in parliament

The Nationalist Party is insisting on introducing a 'prime minister's question time' in parliament, with the prime minister having to respond to questions put to him from other MPs on a weekly basis.

In a letter to Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, a member of the House Business committee, PN MPs David Agius and Robert Cutajar laid out several proposals intended on bettering the work of Malta's parliamentarians,

As suggested by the MPs, the proposed weekly question time would be based on the similar procedure that takes place in the British parliament. In the UK, the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) event takes place every Wednesday at noon. While the PM only answers questions from MPs, UK residents can visit the chamber when it’s in session.

Apart from question time, the PN is further proposing to reserve a parliamentary session every two weeks to discuss a motion presented by the Opposition. In the present procedure, such a session can only take place once every three to six months.

"The Parliamentary Opposition, that represents thousands of Maltese and Gozitans, could really have a better say in discussions in the highest institution in the country."

Another proposal includes setting up a permanent parliamentary committee for justice. There would be a majority of government MPs sitting on the committee, but sessions would be presided by a Member of the Opposition.

"There should also be a committee to update the actual Standing Orders," the MPs said.

Other proposals include beefing up the Opposition's resources, discussing Ombudsman reports within an established time period, and opening a childcare centre for MPs and parliamentary workers, including members of the corps.

