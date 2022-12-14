menu

Increase of 21% in graduates at the tertiary level

Females surpass males in all levels of tertiary education

karl_azzopardi
14 December 2022
by Karl Azzopardi
During academic year 2020/2021, 5,597 graduates achieved an ISCED level 6 qualification, equivalent to a first degree.

Graduates at level six increased by 20.9% more than in the previous academic year.

The largest share of tertiary graduates (58.7%) attained a qualification at ISCED level 6 (Bachelor’s or equivalent), followed by 31.8% of total tertiary graduates who attained their qualification at ISCED level 7 (Master’s or equivalent).

The majority of tertiary graduates (59.7%) were females, surpassing males in all levels of tertiary education. 51.1% of tertiary level graduates, were aged between 20 and 24 years.

During 2021, 63.2% of graduates attained a qualification from a full-time programme.

The ‘Business, administration and law’ field was the most popular amongst tertiary graduates in 2021, accounting for almost one third of the total, at 30.7%. This was followed by graduates in the ‘Education’ field of education at 16.8%.

‘Agriculture, forestry, fisheries and veterinary’ was the least popular field of education among tertiary graduates.

Foreign graduates totalled 797, equivalent to 14.2% of total tertiary-level graduates, decreasing by 0.1 percentage points over the previous year. Non-EU nationals comprised the largest proportion of all foreign tertiary graduates (68%).

