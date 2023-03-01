menu

Motorcyclist, 24, grievous after Marsa crash

The accident happened on Aldo Moro road

1 March 2023, 11:58am
by Staff Reporter
The motorcyclist was hospitalised after crashing on Wednesday (File photo)
A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Marsaskala was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Wednesday after crashing on Aldo Moro Road in Marsa.

Police said the crash between the Motor-Hispania Duna motorcycle and a Fiat Fiorini, driven by a 29-year-old Attard man, happened at around 8am.

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital escorted the motorcyclist to hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

No information was provided on the car driver.

Police investigations are ongoing.

