Motorcyclist, 24, grievous after Marsa crash

A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Marsaskala was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Wednesday after crashing on Aldo Moro Road in Marsa.

Police said the crash between the Motor-Hispania Duna motorcycle and a Fiat Fiorini, driven by a 29-year-old Attard man, happened at around 8am.

A medical team from Mater Dei Hospital escorted the motorcyclist to hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

No information was provided on the car driver.

Police investigations are ongoing.