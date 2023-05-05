Back to the streets: Graffitti, NGOs announce national environment protest

Eight organisations will hold a national protest demanding urgent environmental and planning reform.

The protest – Xebbajtuna! Bidla fl-Ambjent u l-Ippjanar ISSA! (Enough! Planning and environmental changes now!) will be held on Saturday 27 May, starting from the Triton Fountain at 10:30am.

“We are living in a state of emergency which threatens our personal and environmental well-being due to the reckless rates of construction on our islands,” Moviment Graffitti, one of the convenors, said.

The organisations launching the protest are: Moviment Graffitti, Friends of the Earth Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Nature Trust Malta-FEE, Għawdix, BirdLife Malta and Ramblers’ Association Malta.

“No space is free from greed: tall and dreary blocks of flats in urban centres, commercial buildings, villas and swimming pools in the middle of the countryside, towers in congested areas, construction encroachment on the island of Gozo, and an assault on the natural reserve of Comino.”

The NGOs said the people of Malta and Gozo were bearing the grave consequences of environmental devastation.

“Widespread environmental destruction is resulting in physical and mental health problems, in frustrated children who have nowhere to roam and a growing desire among young people to leave the country.

“We are in this mess for one clear reason. Behind this wave of environmental destruction lies a web of politicians and developers who have created a system that serves the profit of the few instead of the common good.”

The NGOs will demand an immediate change to planning policies, such as those allowing buildings on ODZ, the height and intensity of buildings, the height of hotels, and the scheduling of sites of historic interest and value, in order to stop the wave of construction that does not respect context, heritage, natural environment, farmers and residents.

They are also demandig a radical reform of all institutions responsible for the environment, planning and lands, “so that they start functioning in a serious and transparent manner and independently from politicians and businesses.”

They will also call for an economic model that seeks a better quality of life for everyone “instead of endless economic growth based on the profits of the few.”

Besides urging the general public to participate, the organisations are also inviting groups around Malta and Gozo, both formal and informal, to endorse the protest by sending an email on [email protected] or filling in the online form on the website www.xebbajtuna.org.

“Groups can include non-governmental organisations as well as residents, students, workers and farmers: all non-partisan groups whose aims are in line with the demands of the protest are invited to join,” Graffitti said.