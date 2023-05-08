Motorcycle driver sustains grievous injuries after collision

A motorcycle driver sustained grievous injuries after he was involved in a collision in Zejtun at 9:30 this morning.

From preliminary investigations, the Police concluded that a collision occurred between the 66-year-old motorcycle driver from Zejtun and a Toyota Dyna driven by a 42-year-old man from Cospicua.

A medical team and an ambulance were called to the scene, as the motorcycle driver was taken to hospital.

He suffered from grievous injuries, as Police investigations are still ongoing.