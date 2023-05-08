menu

Motorcycle driver sustains grievous injuries after collision

The 66-year-old sustained grievous injuries

matthew_farrugia
8 May 2023, 4:11pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A motorcycle driver sustained grievous injuries after he was involved in a collision in Zejtun at 9:30 this morning. 

From preliminary investigations, the Police concluded that a collision occurred between the 66-year-old motorcycle driver from Zejtun and a Toyota Dyna driven by a 42-year-old man from Cospicua.

A medical team and an ambulance were called to the scene, as the motorcycle driver was taken to hospital.

He suffered from grievous injuries, as Police investigations are still ongoing.

 

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.