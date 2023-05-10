37-year-old woman suffers serious injuries after getting hit by a car

A 37-year-old English woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit, Zejtun at 1pm.

From preliminary investigations, the victim, who lives in Gharghur was hit by a Toyota Passo driven by a 58-year-old woman from Zabbar.

The Englishwoman was given first aid by a medical team and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Dr Joseph Gatt launched an investigation, while police investigations are still underway.