Book loans from public libraries in Malta continue to rise for third consecutive year

Book loans from public libraries in Malta saw a significant increase in 2022, marking the third consecutive year of growth, according to data released by the National Statistics Office,

After a temporary decline in 2020 due to the pandemic, the number of book loans reached 659,616, reflecting a 6.2% rise compared to the previous year. Public libraries in the Western and Northern districts experienced the highest increases, with the Western district leading at a rate of 20.0%.

The public library of Victoria in Gozo had the highest number of book loans (29,061), followed by the Nadur public library (17,193).

The regional libraries in Ħ’Attard and Ħaż-Żebbuġ accounted for over half of the gains in book loans in the Western district.

Mosta and Naxxar public libraries recorded the most book loans in the Northern district, accounting for 49.7% and 14.7% respectively.

Book loans in the public libraries of the South Eastern district decreased by 4.7%, with Mqabba experiencing the biggest drop of 27.9%.

Conversely, the public library of Ħal Kirkop in the same district saw a significant increase of 52.4% in book loans.

Book acquisitions in 2022 decreased by 16.3%, with eBooks experiencing the largest drop of 77.4%, followed by book donations with a decrease of 16.1%.

However, book purchases increased by 14.7% compared to the previous year.

The number of new members in public libraries increased by 73.1% in 2022, with 56.5% of new members being under the age of 18.

The National Library of Malta received 881 books and periodicals under legal deposit in 2022, a decrease of 11.0% compared to 2021.

Imports and exports of printed book material and periodicals increased in 2022, with imports rising by 21.9% and exports by 8.2%.

Private final consumption expenditure on books increased by 10.6%, and expenditure on newspapers and periodicals grew by 2.4% in 2022.