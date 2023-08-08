[LIVE] Public Accounts Committee hears former top civil servant on Electrogas

The parliamentary public accounts committee convenes in the middle of summer to continue its series of hearings into the National Audit Office inquiry in the procurement of the Electrogas power plant.

The former head of the finance ministry, Alfred Camilleri, will testify before the PAC, which is chaired by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott. Camilleri is expected to be quizzed about how he signed off on major deals during the Muscat administration, such as the Electrogas power plant.

[WATCH] Muscat parries with Carabott as former PM is needled over Keith Schembri

Camilleri was a top civil servant who spent 16 years in charge of the government’s purse strings, under both Nationalist and Labour administrations. In his last year of employment, he remained in office to oversee a task force charged with getting Malta off the Financial Action Task Force greylist.

Camilleri was burnished by a reputation for having a tight grip on public spending, often having to be won over by ministers and various government appointees to secure financial backing for an initiative or project.