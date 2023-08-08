menu

[LIVE] Public Accounts Committee hears former top civil servant on Electrogas

Former top civil servant who served as permanent secretary in finance ministry under both Nationalist and Labour administrations, to testify before PAC

matthew_vella
8 August 2023, 2:16pm
by Matthew Vella
1 min read
Alfred Camilleri
Alfred Camilleri
14:47 Camilleri says the government guarantee was suggested from the government’s side. “During tendering, a security of supply agreement was promised to the chosen bidder. Banks were aware of the financial history of Enemalta. This security of supply agreement was cleared by the State Aid Monitoring Board of Malta. When banks were presented with this approval, they demanded legal certainty through a ruling from the European Commission’s DG on competition. Until this EC approval was obtained, a security of supply agreement made the project bankable without stopping the development of the plant pending this decision.” Matthew Vella
14:40 For more on those past letters of comfort, an old MaltaToday story from 2011 here. Matthew Vella
14:39 Camilleri is now talking about Enemalta’s storied experience with so-called government guarantees. “Before 2013, there were many letters of comfort. We had downgrades from credit rating agencies. There was a lot of debt. In 2012, we restructured part of Enemalta’s debt by creating Vault Finance, hiving off part of the debt to be paid off by other entities. Today, we have Enemalta depending on government subsidies due to the price of energy.” Matthew Vella
14:37 Camilleri admits he had reservations on issuing the guarantee. “I did go overboard. I have no regrets however. My reservations were that we usually issued guarantees on public entities. This time, this was a private entity. My fear was that if something happened, without additional safeguards, we would be exposed. Where were the risks? It was a big project, that could have been replete with risks, such as delays, or other types of concerns. In this case, the risk that exposes you to a default of this size, was no joke. But I have no regrets on this matter - five years since then, there was no default on this guarantee.” Matthew Vella
14:35 Camilleri says decision-making on the Electrogas contract was a matter often decided by Cabinet-level decisions. “An enormous team” was employed to handle the guarantee for Electrogas. “Malta Enterprise was always used to support industry. Today the Malta Development Bank supports industry by issuing guarantees for private industry, as we saw throughout COVID when private companies sourced banking guarantees from the MDB.” Camilleri adds that the finance ministry had sought out many safeguards when issuing this guarantee: “the inherent risks of a guarantee is not its size, but to who you give it. My experience is that far smaller guarantees were riskier in some cases. That is why issuing such a guarantee is no light matter. The moment that the guarantee is used, there is a default on the whole stock.” Matthew Vella
14:30 Camilleri points out that the €11 million premium is registered by receipts to the Exchequer, and was also noted by the NAO. Matthew Vella
14:29 This premium is determined by an auditors’ methodology, in relation to international trends, Camilleri said. Matthew Vella
14:28 Electrogas required bridge loans, until permanent financing was made available to the company. The government issued guarantees of up to 80% of the loan being guaranteed by the government. The government then reaped €11 million on top of the guarantees it had issued to Electrogas, in the form of premium fees for having issued this guarantee. Matthew Vella
14:25 Government was guaranteeing €88 million on the bridge loan; in the case of the larger loan, it guaranteed 80, or €360 million. However, if any liability had occurred with a default, which did not happen, the exposure would have been larger, with fees, of up to €430 million. Matthew Vella
14:25 Camilleri is explaining the role of issuing government guarantees on public projects, such as the Electrogas plant. Matthew Vella
14:23 You can follow the hearing live here. Matthew Vella
14:22 He says the role of his office was limited to that concerning the government guarantee issued on the Electrogas project. Matthew Vella
14:22 Camilleri says his modus operandi as perm sec never changed under any administration, when asked by minister Andy Ellul. Matthew Vella
14:22 Asked about the role of his office in public procurement, he says decision-making panels such as evaluation panels on bids, were not within his remit. Matthew Vella
14:21 Alfred Camilleri, former perm sec at the finance ministry is testifying. Matthew Vella

The parliamentary public accounts committee convenes in the middle of summer to continue its series of hearings into the National Audit Office inquiry in the procurement of the Electrogas power plant.

The former head of the finance ministry, Alfred Camilleri, will testify before the PAC, which is chaired by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott. Camilleri is expected to be quizzed about how he signed off on major deals during the Muscat administration, such as the Electrogas power plant.

[WATCH] Muscat parries with Carabott as former PM is needled over Keith Schembri

Camilleri was a top civil servant who spent 16 years in charge of the government’s purse strings, under both Nationalist and Labour administrations. In his last year of employment, he remained in office to oversee a task force charged with getting Malta off the Financial Action Task Force greylist.

Camilleri was burnished by a reputation for having a tight grip on public spending, often having to be won over by ministers and various government appointees to secure financial backing for an initiative or project.

Matthew Vella, a freelance journalist at MaltaToday, was formerly executive editor at Malt...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.