Sofia public inquiry | Mother demands justice from industry driven by greed and lack of rules

The mother of 19-year-old construction victim Jean Paul Sofia today made an impassioned plea for justice from a construction industry she said was driven by greed and enabled by deregulation.

Isabelle Bonnici was almost in tears as she told the panel presiding over the public inquiry prompted by the death her son in the Corradino construction collapse, that she would never see her son marry.

“That day, my life was turned upside down,” Bonnici said, reading from a prepared statement, recounting how her son, an AC technician, had been called on site of the soon-to-collapse building to deliver a box of tools. He had signed off her last text message to her, a few moments before, with ‘I love you’.

The public inquiry was held at the Maltese law courts, with proceedings presided by a panel that is led by Judge emeritus Joseph Zammit McKeon, the national ombudsman. Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia, Eve Borg Costanzi, and Matthew Cutajar represented the Sofia family – John Sofia and Isabelle Bonnici; State Advocate Chris Soler was also present.

Bonnici decried her having to wait 16 hours before learning that her son, first misreported to have been alive and in hospital, had indeed died. “Is 16 hours an acceptable time-frame for my son to have been extracted from the rubble? Are emergency services sufficiently trained for such situations?”

“I couldn’t bear to watch or stay at the site... I prayed unceasingly. Was he cold? Was he calling for me? Was he in pain? He was my only son. He had a life, a girlfriend, a future.”

The anguish clear in her voice, Isabelle Bonnici said the greed for money, the lack of regulation in the industry, had led to the death of her son. “I want there to be hope for the workers in this sector. My son left the industry and moved into air conditioning, only to be sent back.”

“I want the tears that I wept to become a river of hope,” she says. “I am expecting justice... to make the industry safer and for the number of workplace deaths to become fewer every year.”

She listed a litany of questions as to whether Malta Enterprise was involved in the processing of the application; whether proper due diligence carried out on the developers; how well trained the workers on the building site were; what are the fast-track applications’ criteria; were there any political connections involved in the issuance of the permit; who had checked whether the health and safety officers were present.

“Building licences are issued upon the payment of the fee with no checks on training, competence or health, she suggested,” she told Judge Zammit McKeon, imploring the board to do more than scratch the surface of the problem. “I will not see my son marry,” she said, her voice breaking with emotion. “I hope that his death with lead to meaningful change.”

Judge Zammit McKeon thanked her for her testimony, the first time she had done so in a court setting.

Ministers testify

The next two witnesses were planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi and finance minister Clyde Caruana.

Giving a breakdown of recent developments in the Building and Construction Authority’s establishment, Zrinzo Azzopardi was asked whether he had addressed the evident increase in construction deaths.

“The law is clear on who bears responsibility for health and safety at the workplace. The OHSA continued to carried out inspections. A White Paper was prompted by the need to have more sustained measures for enforcement... The experience over the past 20 years have given an opportunity for strengthening the sector. We shouldn’t look only from the statistical point of view. Every death is a tragedy irrespective of percentages.”

A draft law will be tabled in parliament later this year aimed at strengthening this sector, the minister says.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said the BCA is regulated by two bits of subsidiary legislation: one dealing with third parties and the other with site management. In 2019 a legal notice was published stating that wherever a person was going to carry out a project that might impact an adjacent property, a method statement must be submitted, otherwise works cannot begin.

But the law envisages an exemption from certain processes when third parties are involved, the minister says. From the enforcement side, these clearances must be followed up and site visits must be carried out. This is how the BCA is involved in the process.

The minister said just 20 inspectors carry out enforcement around Malta and Gozo.

Under questioning by lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia, the minister said there were no minutes taken of ministerial meetings with the authorities’ CEOs. He also said no records are kept of any political direction to authorities under his remit. “These discussions are continuous, weekly!” the minister replied. “Which you only know about,” Comodini Cachia quips.

Finance minister Clyde Caruana then took the stand, explaining how government ministries present their case to his ministry when demanding budgetary allocations. If say, an authority requires €1 million for manpower, and he can only provide €800,000, it is up to the authority to allocate the cash.

Therese Comodini Cachia asked if any documentation exists on requests for budgetary subventions. “I need to see whether this information has been retained or not. The requests are worked out by the administration of the civil service, so I need to check. To be clear, the email is not sent directly to me on my email address, but to the directorate,” Caruana said.

Commodini Cachia asked whether it is a practice adopted in his ministry that emails are erased. Caruana did not know.

“If I am the OHSA and decide I need 20 more employees. How does this happen?” she asked.

“Through a request for variation in the budget. In such circumstances, the authority speaks to its ministry, which then comes to us. We ask whether it has funds that can be redirected if the request makes sense. It is not the first or last time that additional funds are allocated to the ministry,” Caruana replied.

The public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia starts today, Thursday.

The public inquiry board will be led by Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon, who will be supported by Auditor General Charles Deguara and court expert Mario Cassar.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

The saga has unfolded against a backdrop of reluctance from the Labour government to comply to calls for a comprehensive public inquiry into the collapse of a Corradino structure that claimed the live of 19-year-old worker Jean Paul Sofia.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, initially advocating for a clear demarcation between a magisterial inquiry and a public inquiry, encountered fervent resistance from the victim's mother, Isabelle Bonnici.

Bonnici's unyielding campaign for justice gained momentum over time, garnering widespread national support and putting immense pressure on the government to reconsider its stance.

In an eventual U-turn, the PM yielded to calls for a public inquiry, succumbing to the demands of the family and NGOs in the aftermath of a Labour parliamentary vote against a motion by the Opposition for a public inquiry.

