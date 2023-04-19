Construction site where Jean Paul Sofia died demolished

The Kordin construction site in which Jean Paul Sofia was killed has been demolished, according to photos published by

Activist and opinionist Wayne Flask published photos on Wednesday showing a pile of concrete bricks at the site of what used to be a five-storey construction site.

This comes after the Prime Minister complained to the Chief Justice about delays in the magisterial inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s death.

“Maybe one of the reasons for this delay is that the crime scene has been tampered with. I do not know if the Prime Minister knows this, although I assume that the Minister responsible for INDIS has some questions to answer to.”

INDIS is the government agency that manages several industrial estates across Malta, including the Corradino industrial estate, where the building collapsed and killed Jean Paul Sofia.

Flask also noted that the court sentence on Miriam Pace’s death, who died under the rubble of her home after neighbouring construction works led to the collapse of her home, mentioned that contractors moved machinery around on site the day after the tragedy in order to hinder investigations.

“It seems that this effort to not reveal the truth about the death of Jean Paul is a matter that requires much more than a public inquiry.

In 2022, Jean Paul Sofia’s body lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of the building site after a 16-hour operation on 3 December.

His death led to widespread calls for a public inquiry, with efforts spearheaded by his mother Isabelle Bonnici.

These calls have been dismissed by the Prime Minister, who instead insists that the magisterial inquiry into his death should be wrapped up as quick as possible.