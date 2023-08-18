menu

BCA bosses grilled over slow pace of reform, ineffective law, conflicts of interest

Former BCA chair Maria Schembri Grima, who resigned over a construction collapse on a private project during her tenure, claims she resigned under pressure of ‘media spin’

matthew_vella
Last updated on 18 August 2023, 12:21pm
by Matthew Vella
9 min read

The panel hearing the public inquiry into the death of worker Jean Paul Sofia in the Corradino building collapse, heard testimony from top brass at the Building and Construction Authority.

A picture soon emerged of conflicts of interest that went ignored and might have clouded judgement, lack of necessary subventions for a fast-paced recruitment and reform, as well as ineffective enforcement at the BCA.

Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, who as national ombudsman is leading the inquiry, delivered his customary, stern grilling of the past and present chairs and CEOs of the BCA.

Missing from this session of the public inquiry was documentation pertaining to the BCA’s board minutes and other data on its enforcement efforts, from its early days as the, formerly, Building Regulation Office.

First on the stand was former CEO Karl Azzopardi, the first chief executive at the newly-established BCA in 2021, who is currently pursuing a constructive dismissal claim after having been at loggerheads with new planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Azzopardi claimed that despite having led various working committees within the BCA to forge ahead with a series of building codes and draft laws, that were taken to his then ministers Ian Borg and later Aaron Farrugia, things apparently came to a head with the later appointment of Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Azzopardi said that the BCA’s inability to achieve its recruitment complement in 2022 was preceded by a belief that his plans appeared not to be in conformity with the view of the administration. “At a certain point, we came to a point that we had to agree to disagree,” Azzopardi says, denying he was made to resign. “I felt that the language was that I would not be allowed to work as I hoped to. The minster appeared not to agree with the way I wanted to work. I wanted to engage more people, open up more to public consultation… I felt that my plan to effect changes, was consonant any more with the administration’s view.

“It was clear that he did not agree with the way I was running the authority… yes, it was a constructive dismissal.”

It was clear that the BCA’s initial request in €18 million for funding had hampered its initial year of operations, since only half of the request was accorded.

Azzopardi said that in his first year of operation, the 2022 election year meant that recruitment had to slow down, with staff growing to 45 right up to his departure in May 2022. Only 11 were enforcement inspectors tasked with monitoring building sites. Azzopardi also said the BCA’s recruitment process for inspectors was hampered by a lack of skills in the labour market.

Azzopardi said of the first BCA chairperson, Maria Schembri Grima, that he saw no conflict of interest in her being an architect in private practice while working as chair of the regulator.

“I did not see that as a conflict… I thought it could help build bridges with the industry.”

Schembri Grima was the next witness on the stand. She had resigned following outrage over footage of a dangerous demolition at a project, Joseph Portelli’s construction at the former GO building in Birkirkara, that she was leading. Her resignation in February 2023 came on the same day a video showed how demolition works carried out in Triq Psaila, caused large stones to fall a height of at least three storeys, crashing down beyond supposedly protective hoarding. Schembri Grima was the project architect.

Demolition works were even halted by the BCA itself after residents flagged the significant danger of ongoing works there. Schembri Grima was appointed BCA chair in 2021 and confirmed in that post a year later.

She has since continued her private practice as an architect, with her clients including Joseph Portelli and Malta Developers Association president Michael Stivala.

A structural engineer by profession, she also denied having a conflict of her interest in her dual role as private architect for construction moguls, while chairing the BCA.

“Before I became BCA chair, I already carried out my work in full rectitude and with a love for my job. I believe I was appointed BCA chair because I was known in my profession and that I was committed to this role. I was approached to take up this job, and I made it clear that I could not relinquish my private practice. I felt it was something desirable to be able to take a leading role in reforming the state of our sector, which is unregulated.”

While Schembri Grima claimed she resigned “because of media spin”, the Sofia family lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia read out newspaper reports that revealed the video footage of how the GO exchange building collapsed. Asking for reactions from Schembri Grima, it appears the architect took issue with her misrepresentation as the architect, being also responsible for the demolition process. “It’s not that you can interpret such a newspaper report as saying that you personally were in the seat of that excavator,” Comodini Cachia quipped.

While Schembri Grima outlined the work of the BCA in penning national building codes as well as licensing for masons and a classification of contractors, it was apparent that the BCA was powerless on constructions projects that do not abut on third-party properties.

When the Kordin tragedy happened, the BCA board met just once to discuss the collapse right after the event, and as evidenced by the later testimony of the new BCA chief executive Jesmond Muscat, a second time on 3 August when the public inquiry started.

It turns out that the BCA does not necessarily have access to all commencement notices issued to construction projects from the Planning Authority, since there is no centralisation of notifications.

Comodini Cachia said the lacunas identified were that the OHSA was responsible for workers’ safety, and the BCA was only responsible for properties abutting on third-party properties – the rest of the properties without such third-party interests end up having to be self-regulating.

“When you were discussing the national building codes, would such properties without third-party interests be affected by these codes?” she asked the former BCA chair. Schembri Grima said the BCA would ensure that upon a commencement notice, the BCA would have to ensure that the method statement – in the case only of excavations and demolitions – is fully adhered to.

At that point, Schembri Grima was stumped when asked by Comodini Cachia what would a whistleblower, such as a builder – and in a worst-case scenario, a third-country national who is unlicensed to work on site and lacks any protection – have to do should they want to report a construction issue where it is apparent that the building is not being according to plan or the method statement. Apparently, there is no clear way of having the BCA learn of what is going wrong on the construction site.

Schembri Grima’s successor, former land surveyor and site manager Saviour Camilleri, said the BCA was currently refining the contractor licensing standards the authority had issued.

Camilleri said that by 2024, all on-site contractors must be licensed. “The BCA will be able, under the new law, not only issue heavy fines for licensing breaches, but also revoke professional licensing and issue a stoppage on works.”

Judge Zammit McKeon asked Camilleri: “If contractors are unlicensed, how are we preventing deaths from happening on construction sites?” Camilleri said the BCA had no remit apart from the protection of adjacent buildings and third-party rights, save from carrying out inspections. The Kordin project for example, would not fall under the remit of the BCA’s scrutiny.

The BCA’s current CEO, Jesmond Muscat, reported on the 21 inspectors currently on the BCA payroll: of these, apart from one chief officer and three senior officers, 17 were actually on the ground on building sites. “This complement is 30% of the entire BCA recruitment,” Muscat said, saying the plan was to increase total recruitment.

Muscat said that after the Kordin collapse, no report was drafted on the matter by the BCA. “We didn’t feel the need to… the board met to discuss the matter.”

Muscat said the BCA never felt the need, at law, to consider such a project to be under its scrutiny. “It was not a project that fell under our remit, being a ‘Regulation 26’ commencement notice… at the time of the collapse we went on site to see if we could be of any assistance; later at the BCA we checked any documentation pertaining to this building, and we continued discussing the necessities of proceeding with the licensing of contractors and masons.”

Muscat at one point described the construction sector as being “moribund for the last 40 years” – ostensibly, he was referring to the system of regulation, or its lax enforcement.

The panel expressed disbelief when informed by Muscat that since recruitment opened again in March, only four additional inspectors are expected to be added to the staff complement.

12:21 This sitting of the public inquiry ends here. The next sitting will be on the 25 August, then 18 September. Matthew Vella
12:20 Sofia family lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia will reserve further questioning for a later session, but asks Muscat about the introduction of the laws for the licensing of masons. “The BCA took the step to licence masons, after four years. We heard there were different drafts and that these were presented to the Cabinet.”

Muscat says there were two drafts, and at some pint, a draft was decoupled from the skills requirements, so that the process can be sped up.

Comodini Cachia asks the CEO whether he has any documentation pertaining to the BCA’s operations before his appointment in June 2022. Muscat says: “I can only answer for my tenure…” But the panel reacts, with Judge Zammit McKeon asks how the CEO could fail to be cognisant of any documentation at the BCA before his appointment, as well as the authority’s predecessor, the Building Regulation Office (BRO). Comodini Cachia refers to earlier drafts of the BRO regulations that were later passed on under the BCA; as well as to previous minutes… Muscat says he will be providing all this documentation. Zammit McKeon says these demands will be listed in an official summons. Matthew Vella
12:11 The CEO says the under his tenure, 68 penalties have been issued, yet once again he is unable to quantify the total amount of fines issued. Matthew Vella
12:06 But just 4 inspectors are expected to be added to the staff complement. The panel expresses disbelief at how possible it is that the BCA can enforce its rules across Malta and Gozo with such a small body of inspectors. Matthew Vella
12:05 It appears the recruitment of new inspectors has now been ongoing since March 2023. Matthew Vella
11:59 Muscat has no data on inspectors specifically dealing with method statements, but on fines. He says it is architects who inform the BCA of commencement notices; there is no centralised system that alerts the BCA. In the meantime, Muscat is also requested by the panel to upload to the BCA’s website a hotline number that allows people not used to filing complaints by internet or email, to be able to call the BCA. Matthew Vella
11:53 Muscat describes the construction sector as being moribund for the last 40 years. Ostensibly, he is referring to the system of regulation, or its lax enforcement. Matthew Vella
11:49 The next time the Kordin collapse was discussed by the BCA was actually now, the 3 August, because of the Sofia public inquiry. Matthew Vella
11:48 Despite having brought over some form of documentation, Muscat has failed to bring to the inquiry with the minutes of the board meeting. Judge Zammit McKeon rebukes the witness, saying he will be summonsed yet again to present the minutes of the board meetings. Matthew Vella
11:47 Muscat said that after the Kordin collapse, no report was drafted on the matter by the BCA. “We didn’t feel the need to… the board met to discuss the matter.” Muscat says the BCA never felt the need, at law, to take such a project under its scrutiny. “It was not a project that fell under our remit, being a ‘Regulation 26’ commencement notice… we went on site to see if we could be of any assistance; later at the BCA we checked any documentation pertaining to this building, and we continue discussing the necessities of proceeding with the licensing of contractors and masons.” Matthew Vella
11:43 At the time of his appointment, the BCA had 11 inspectors. Today there are 21 inspectors - which includes a chief officer and three senior officers. The staff complement started to increase after August 2022. Of these 21, there are 17 who are constantly on the ground on building sites. This complement is 30% of the entire BCA recruitment; Muscat says that the plan is to increase total recruitment, and points out that the BCA’s remit is not just the inspectorate but also other matters pertaining to buildings’ energy performance for example. Matthew Vella
11:40 Jesmond Muscat has been CEO since June 2022. Matthew Vella
11:38 The panel is clearly frustrated at the answer, and will not turn its grilling to the BCA’s current chief executive, Jesmond Muscat. Matthew Vella
11:37 Camilleri is asked what is keeping the BCA from using its government subvention to employ more BCA inspectors to cover the entire Maltese islands. “We are demanding a greater budget… we are doing all we can to have a greater budget than last year so that we can strengthen our IT infrastructure and our recruitment.” Matthew Vella
11:34 In the meantime…

NOTICE FOR MEDIA CIRCULATION  

The inquiry has launched the following email address: [email protected]. Contact with the Inquiry is only possible through this email address.

Any person who wishes to testify under oath in the Inquiry has not later than the 31st August 2023 to express his interest by indicating: a) name and surname; b) address; c) identity card; d) object of proof to be presented to the Inquiry.

Admissibility and relevance of any witness will be determined at the sole and discretion of the Board. Any decision by the Board to admit or not to admit a witness is not subject to reconsideration or appeal. Matthew Vella
11:28 An interesting question from Judge Zammit McKeon. How will the BCA enforce these rules with so many unlicensed third-country nationals being employed on building sites? Camilleri says the BCA will be enforcing against violations of these rules; if inspectors find breaches of these rules, there will be “adequate fines and even revocation of licenses”. Matthew Vella
11:25 Camilleri says the consultation discussions serve as a build-up to the full licensing of contractors and masons. The law will contemplate that any person on site must have the necessary qualifications of whatever job they are doing. These builders would be submitted to examinations in order to be so qualified. This process would be then overseen by BCA inspectors. Matthew Vella
11:19 Sternly, Judge Zammit McKeon asks Camilleri whether this situation does not bother him, and why, as chair of the BCA, he does not request political direction that can turn this situation around. Camilleri says the BCA is doing its utmost to speed up the process of reform with consultation with stakeholders. Matthew Vella
11:18 Judge Zammit McKeon asks Camilleri: “If contractors are unlicensed, how are we preventing deaths from happening on construction sites?” Camilleri says the BCA has not remit apart from protection adjacent buildings and third-party rights, save from carrying out inspections. The Kordin project for example, would not fall under the remit of the BCA’s scrutiny. Matthew Vella
11:17 Camilleri says that by 2024, all on-site contractors must be licensed, together with particular requirements. The BCA will be able, under the new law, will not only be able to issue heavy fines for licensing breaches, but also revoke professional licensing and issue a stoppage on works. Camilleri says that up until 2024, contractors remain unlicensed. Matthew Vella
11:15 Camilleri says the BCA board is currently refining the contractor licensing standards the authority had issued. The BCA is also currently conducting consultation with stakeholders on masonry licensing. Matthew Vella
11:13 Camilleri, is retired, but says he remains active in the world of work. Matthew Vella
11:12 Next to testify is Saviour Camilleri, the current chairperson of the BCA, a surveyor, draftsman and site manager by trade. Matthew Vella
11:10 The testimony of Maria Schembri Grima, first chairman of the BCA, comes to an end. Matthew Vella
11:09 Apart from the third-party interests that the BCA is set up to protect, architects who apply for so-called Regulation 26 exemptions would still fall under the BCA’s scrutiny, to ascertain whether this is truly the case. Matthew Vella
11:07 Schembri Grima says the commencement notice of the Kordin project had been issued before the set-up of the BCA, and she is unaware of whether the authority had vetted this notice, saying it would have been within the CEO’s remit. Matthew Vella
11:04 An interesting development. Schembri Grima is stumped when asked by Comodini Cachia what would a whistleblower, such as a builder (on in a worst-case scenario a third-country national who is unlicensed to work on site and lacks any protection) have to do should they want to report a construction issue where it is apparent that the building is not being according to plan or the method statement. Apparently, there is no clear way of having the BCA learn of what is going wrong on the construction site. Matthew Vella
11:01 Comodini Cachia says the lacunas identified now are that the OHSA is responsible for workers safety, and the BCA is only responsible for properties abutting on third-party properties… while the rest of the properties without such third-party interests end up having to be self-regulating. “When you were discussing the national building codes, would such properties without third-party interests be affected by these codes?” Schembri Grima says the BCA would ensure that upon a commencement notice, the BCA would have to ensure that the method statement - in the case only of excavations, demolitions or potential collapse - is fully adhered to. “If an architect has a commencement notice on a project not affecting third party interests, the BCA still has to scrutinise method statements.” Matthew Vella
10:53 Comodini Cachia says: “It’s not that you can interpret such a newspaper report as saying that you personally were in the seat of that excavator…” Matthew Vella
10:52 So far, so straightforward. Apart from minor details, Schembri Grima seems to take issue with the association of her role as architect and the demolition process of the Go Building. Matthew Vella
10:50 Therese Comodini Cachia now grills Schembri Grima, questioning her claim of resigning under pressure of ‘media spin’. She is reading out newspaper reports that revealed the video footage of how the Go Building collapse occurred and awaits the reaction of Schembri Grima to the statements. Matthew Vella
10:48 Judge Zammit McKeon: “Do you think the BCA should have the power to scrutinise buildings that do not have third-party properties abutting on it?” Schembri Grima agrees: “Yes…” The judge intervenes: “Don’t you think the BCA should have a future remit that covers not just third-party interests but also other project matters?” Schembri Grima thinks it should not necessarily be the BCA’s remit, perhaps of some other authority. “There should certainly be a centralisation of commencement notifications… that would mean all authorities would know of a project when it starts.” Matthew Vella
10:45 Schembri Grima says the BCA board discussed the Kordin collapse tragedy: as such, there was no immediate decision taken there and then, such as the introduction of some new procedure. “What was discussed was that as BCA, we should continue on the volume of groundwork already undertaken, particularly in terms of licensing.” Matthew Vella
10:43 Schembri Grima is asked about the Go Building (Birkirkara) collapse she was the architect of. She says she was frequently present on site; she insists her instructions were clear to the contractors and workers on site according to the method statement. Eventually, after her resignation, the contractor was simply fined €5,000. Matthew Vella
10:33 Zammit McKeon turns to the Kordin project under scrutiny. In this case, the BCA was informed of this project, which had been issued a commencement notice. Had there been a third-party building abutting onto the construction build, the BCA’s inspectors would be dispatched. In any case, the BCA had to vet a commencement notice to ensure the construction is consonant with the required standards of the method statement. In this case, the lack of a third-party building, where no other residents are affected, the BCA appears not to be involved in the vetting of the commencement notice or method statement. Matthew Vella
10:23 Judge Zammit McKeon presses on. “My question to you is, how was enforcement by the BCA carried out? In February 2023, how many inspectors were at the BCA?”

Schembri Grima says that up until February 2023, there were 21 inspectors. Matthew Vella
10:20 Judge Zammit McKeon: “The culture of Malta’s lack of enforcement, is endemic,” he tells Schembri Grima. “What did you do, personally, in trying to bring order, to strengthen the BCA and its inspectorate?”

Schembri Grima says the most important thing she had achieved, was a strategic business plan, and KPIs, to set aims that had to be reached; the vision was not only to have licensing for masons, but for all other trades in the construction and installations industry; but also to create a classification of contractors, which she refers to as a sort of ‘A, B, C’ kind of level for different types of contractors, usually dependent on the size of their workforce, experience, or quality of their tools. Matthew Vella
10:13 Schembri Grima says that the BCA board had received the resignation of former CEO Karl Azzopardi, with the formal explanation being that he “wanted to move on”, but she was unaware of what had transpired between him and minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. Matthew Vella
10:11 Schembri Grima says she resigned “because of media spin”, and said the BCA would suffer because of errors that were not hers (but on which project collapse, she was then structural architect of). “There was no conflict ever, but I did not want to any perception of conflict to continue.” Matthew Vella
10:08 Former BCA chair: “I saw no conflict as architect… I wanted to be part of this process of enforcement. Construction in Malta is unregulated.” Matthew Vella
10:07 Schmebri Grima continued in her private practice while BCA chairperson. Judge Zammit McKeon asks her if she ever saw a conflict in these two roles, being the BCA chair: “No,” she says. “Before I became BCA chair, I already carried out my work in full rectitude and with a love for my job. I believe I was appointed BCA chair because I was known in my profession and that I was committed to this role. I was approached to take up this job, and I made it clear that I could not relinquish my private practice. I felt it was something desirable to be able to take a leading role in reforming the state of our sector, which is unregulated.” Matthew Vella
10:05 Schembri Grima is a structural engineer by profession, and practices privately. She carries out design work for permit requests, and structural architecture. She lists as projects, hotels in Paceville, residential blocks such as the Park Lane, in Balzan - a project that is owned by construction magnate Joseph Portelli. Matthew Vella
10:02 Next witness is the BCA’s first chairman, architect Maria Schembri Grima who herself had to resign after first falling foul of BCA rules on a construction that also collapsed during her tenure. Matthew Vella
10:01 The testimony of Karl Azzopardi, former INDIS (Malta Industrial Parks) chief executive (2016-2021) and the BCA’s first CEO (2021-2022), comes to an end. Matthew Vella
10:01 Comodini Cachia points out the 2023 budgetary estimates, saying the actual expenditure of the BCA in 2021 was €3 million, while the approved estimate for 2022 was €5 million. Azzopardi confirms that only part of the allocation had been spent at the time. He says that the discrepancy from the €9 million actually requested was that the rest of the spend was directed at certain schemes and other capital spending. It means that of the €9 million BCA received, operations were largely dependent on the €5 million allocated for such. Matthew Vella
09:54 Comodini Cachia asks whether the building codes’ introduction were hampered by a change in administration policy. Azzopardi: “The process to introduce the codes were part of a three-year process, with two codes having already been ready to be issued after consultation. A number of specialists with experience contributed to three building codes. They have not yet been put into action.” Matthew Vella
09:49 The Sofia family’s lawyer, Therese Comodini Cachia, asks questions to Karl Azzopardi: “Do you confirm there was a change in direction when it comes to policy from Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi?” Azzopardi’s answer is unclear as we get it over the tannoy in the courtroom, but it is apparent that he wanted a speedier pace of reform at the BCA. Matthew Vella
09:46 Azzopardi says he carried out a CEO’s report every month on inspections, and adds that these inspections also led to court cases. “I don’t think there were enough inspections at the time, sufficient to create a certain baseline on which to judge the BCA’s efficiency in that first year of operation.” Matthew Vella
09:41 Azzopardi is asked whether he agrees that building contractors are properly insured in the works they carry out. “There are various types of insurance methods available, but they depend on the quality of work that is done. I think that insurance is paramount, in terms of workers’ safety and construction works.” Matthew Vella
09:35 Azzopardi feels that the BCA’s recruitment process for inspectors was hampered by a lack of skills in the labour market. Matthew Vella
09:34 “It was clear that he did not agree with the way I was running the authority… yes, it was a constructive dismissal.” Matthew Vella
09:31 Judge Zammit McKeon wants to know why Azzopardi resigned his post as BCA CEO. Azzopardi says the BCA’s inability to achieve its recruitment complement in 2022, and after the change of minister, his plans appeared not to be in conformity with the view of the administration. “At a certain point, we came to a point that we had to agree to disagree,” Azzopardi says, denying he was made to resign. “I felt that the language was that I would not be allowed to work as I hoped to. The particular minster appeared not to agree with the way I wanted to work. I wanted to engage more people, open up more to public consultation… I felt that my plan to effect changes, was consonant any more with the administration’s view.” He is now referring to planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. Matthew Vella
09:28 Azzopardi says he was not aware of Schembri Grima’s private practice interests at the time of her appointment. Matthew Vella
09:28 Azzopardi claims he did not see any conflict between the role of the BCA chairperson Maria Schembri Grima, and her private practice as architect. “I did not see that as a conflict… I thought it could help build bridges with the industry. chembri Grima had resigned following outrage over footage a dangerous demolition at a project she was leading. Her resignation in February 2023 came on the same day a video showed how demolition works carried out in Triq Psaila, Birkirkara caused large stones to fall a height of at least three storeys, crashing down beyond supposedly protective hoarding. Schembri Grima was the project architect. Demolition works at the site - the former Go Exchange - were even halted by the BCA itself after residents flagged the significant danger of ongoing works there. Schembri Grima was appointed BCA chair in 2021 and confirmed in that post a year later. She was the authority's first-ever chair. Despite leading the regulator, she continued her private practice as an architect, with her clients including Joseph Portelli and Malta Developers Association president Michael Stivala. Matthew Vella
09:25 He says the BCA board of directors had the full spectrum of competences: design and structural architects, practising engineers, industry representatives such as contractors, business persons, legal experts… “It was an active board. I instigate working groups whose work was minuted, in a bid to speed up the establishment of the authority and its policies and codes.” Matthew Vella
09:24 Azzopardi adds that in his first and only year (up to May 2022) the BCA recruited some 45 workers, some of whom relinquished their position or secondment in the process. On the ground, the BCA had some nine or 11 inspectors. Matthew Vella
09:22 Azzopardi said that in his first year of operation, the 2022 election year meant that recruitment had to slow down; plans to hunt for headship positions and a required 300 staff complement were not effected within that first year. Matthew Vella
09:20 For the first year, the BCA requested €18 million in budgeting, and it was accorded €9 million; and then increased gradually. The request was based on a business case presented by the BCA to the finance ministry for requirements such as human resources and IT infrastructure. Matthew Vella
09:18 Zammit McKeon presses on, and Azzopardi says that this request was, in some ways, framed to the PA. The agreement in principle was to have the BCA to be able to present its reservations, just as ERA does for example, on planning requests. The main elements of the BCA’s strategy: the creation of national building codes and required skills and licensing for masons. Matthew Vella
09:12 “You say you rolled up your sleeves - your words - to set standards,” Judge Zammit McKeon tells Azzopardi. “Did you recommend to the Planning Authority to slow down its permit-issuing process, to give you a breather, perhaps in far more diplomatic language than I am using now?”

“I can assure the board that an amount of meetings to explain to other entities, in various meetings with the PA and in informal workshops, the role of the BCA, were held,” Azzopardi says. Matthew Vella
09:10 “We consulted various stakeholders, to have a clear picture of the industry as a whole,” Azzopardi says. Matthew Vella
09:10 Azzopardi says the board was immediately active, by creating specialised working groups, to forge ahead with its policymaking agenda. Matthew Vella
09:08 The chairman of the board was architect Maria Schembri Grima, who headed an 11-person board of directors. Among the board members, one of them was architect David Xuereb. Matthew Vella
09:07 Azzopardi was then appointed the first CEO of the BCA, from April 2021 to May 2022. Matthew Vella
09:07 Azzopardi says the working committee presented its report to the government in the form of a Bill; he cannot answer as to whether there was any real consultation with other bodies or professionals before the law was taken to the House first by Ian Borg and his parliamentary secretary Chris Agius, then by his successor Aaron Farrugia. Matthew Vella
09:03 What was the need for a BCA as a new authority when building regulation already fell under the Planning Authority, asks the Ombudsman. Azzopardi says the sphere of planning and its policies was separate from the need to regulate the standards of building, and the dynamics of the construction sector in conjunction with other entities. Matthew Vella
09:01 This entity was at the time constituted as an agency, not as an authority or regulator. Matthew Vella
09:01 Azzopardi was also part of a working group to set up the Building and Construction Authority under the tenure of the former planning and roads/infrastructure minister, Ian Borg. Matthew Vella
09:00 The panel will now hear its first witness, Karl Azzopardi, the CEO of Malta Industrial Parks, which is the regulator of all industrial land in Malta. Matthew Vella
08:59 Good morning, we are live from the law courts. Matthew Vella

 

 

 

The public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia continues today, Friday.

The public inquiry board is led by Ombudsman Joseph Zammit McKeon, who will be supported by Auditor General Charles Deguara and court expert Mario Cassar.

Sofia was killed in a construction site accident last December, after a three-storey building he was working at collapsed during construction works. Five men - three Albanian, a Maltese and a Bosnian were rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

The saga has unfolded against a backdrop of reluctance from the Labour government to comply to calls for a comprehensive public inquiry into the collapse of a Corradino structure that claimed the live of 19-year-old worker Jean Paul Sofia.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, initially advocating for a clear demarcation between a magisterial inquiry and a public inquiry, encountered fervent resistance from the victim's mother, Isabelle Bonnici.

Bonnici's unyielding campaign for justice gained momentum over time, garnering widespread national support and putting immense pressure on the government to reconsider its stance.

In an eventual U-turn, the PM yielded to calls for a public inquiry, succumbing to the demands of the family and NGOs in the aftermath of a Labour parliamentary vote against a motion by the Opposition for a public inquiry.

