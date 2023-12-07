MIA registers increase of 7.2% over November 2019 traffic figures

Malta International Airport registered 528,923 passenger movements in November, marking an increase of 7.2% over 2019 traffic figures.

November traffic peaked four days into the month on the weekend of the school mid-term holidays, with more than 25,000 passengers travelling through the airport on the day.

Strong demand resulted in a seat load factor (SLF) of almost 85%, which was 6.8% higher than 2019 levels.

Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany retained their positions on the airport’s market leader board. On the other hand, France yielded its place to Poland as the latter market made a comeback among the top five drivers of passenger traffic after a seven-month absence.

Last month, 92% of the seats available on flights between seven Polish destinations and Malta were filled, indicating strong demand for travel to this market. This high SLF, together with more frequent operations, led to an increase of 120% in the number of passengers that travelled to and from Poland compared to 2019.

Although Germany has yet to rebound to 2019 traffic levels, at 90%, its November SLF was also particularly high.