Food warning on frozen broccoli due to possible presence of small mouse
Environmental health directorate issues warning on frozen broccoli product
The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning on a frozen broccoli product due to possible physical contamination by small mouse.
The product concerns the Hortex brand 400g pack of frozen broccoli, with lot number LS0GG090323 and a durability date at 10/03/2025.
For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email on [email protected].
The public can also access the directorate’s Facebook page and website for similar information.