Valletta's first-ever UNESCO management plan unveiled for public consultation

In a move to preserve Valletta's standing as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici announced the release of the capital's first-ever management plan.

The comprehensive plan, a prerequisite mandated by UNESCO for all listed World Heritage Sites, is set to be unveiled for public consultation starting this Wednesday.

Author Aleks Farrugia has been entrusted with the role of managing Valletta as a world heritage site.

Speaking about the initiative, Farrugia emphasised that the management plan's primary goal is to safeguard and enhance the qualities that have earned Malta's capital city its prestigious status in global cultural heritage.

The draft management plan, meticulously organized into seven chapters, delves into the analysis of Valletta's intrinsic value as a world heritage site, the related property and buffer zone, and the targeted objectives of the plan.

Farrugia stressed that the plan's objectives align with UNESCO's "five Cs" of World Heritage Convention: credibility, conservation, capacity building, communication, and communities.

In a candid assessment of the current challenges facing Valletta, the report identifies the looming threat of gentrification propelled by economic factors in Malta.

The exodus of residential communities from the capital raises concerns about Valletta transforming into an "open-air museum" rather than a thriving, living city.

Addressing conflicts between Valletta's residents and the entertainment industry, the plan highlights the need to manage "conflicts between residential and commercial interests" to ensure the city's appeal for both functions. The document further emphasises the necessity to monitor tourism footfall for sustainability.

To foster collaboration and coordination, the plan proposes the establishment of a steering committee involving all stakeholders operating in Valletta.

Bonnici affirmed that the plan comprehensively addresses the "outstanding universal values" that define Valletta as a unique piece of global heritage.

The public consultation, running for eight weeks, invites active participation from citizens interested in shaping the future of Valletta.

The management plan documents will be available online from Wednesday here. Feedback and suggestions can be submitted via email to [email protected] or by post to 21, Archbishop Street, Valletta. Valletta's residents and stakeholders are encouraged to engage in this historic initiative to secure the city's cultural legacy.