Planning Authority green-lights removal of Qajjenza oil tanks, paving the way for area's regeneration

The Planning Authority has given the go-ahead for the decommissioning of the San Luċjan oil storage tanks in Qajjenza.

The oil facility operated by State company Petromal will eventually be transformed into a recreational and commercial facility dubbed Is-Siċċa.

The planning permit allows Petromal to issue a tender for the removal of the large oil tanks by the end of this year, the Environment Ministry said on Saturday.

“Over the past months, Petromal was making arrangements so that the decommissioning exercise is undertaken in a safe manner and with full respect to the environment and the surrounding communities,” the ministry said.

It added that technical studies were carried out to determine what decontamination was required.

The state-owned facility has 12 tanks above the ground that were used to store heavy fuel oil. They will be cleaned from any waste oils and debris and dismantled.

Is-Siċċa plans unveiled in 2022

Plans for a €40 million investment into what is being described as a recreational and green hub were unveiled before the 2022 election by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli.

Labelled Is-Siċċa (cuttlefish), the proposed project will cover 18,000sq.m and apart from recreational open spaces will also serve as a hub, for research and innovation for new industries such as aquaculture, the blue economy and the circular economy.

The project was designed by the internationally renowned architectural company Pininfarina, with a design that not only complements the surrounding natural environment but uses natural measures for a better climate condition in the building.

In fact, the project will make use of innovative technology to reach the target of up to 70% of renewable energy use and energy efficient systems.

A separate planning permit will be required for the new project once the tanks are dismantled and the area is decontaminated.