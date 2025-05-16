Greta Thunberg slams Manoel Island development as ‘madness’

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has condemned plans to transform Manoel Island into a luxury residential and commercial hub, describing the project as “madness” at a time of growing inequality and the global climate crisis.

Thunberg made the remarks in a short video recorded during her recent visit to Malta, where she was preparing to join a humanitarian sea mission to Gaza. That mission was abruptly halted when the vessel Conscience was allegedly attacked by Israeli drones after being denied entry into Malta and de-flagged just a day earlier.

In her message, Thunberg criticised the decision to develop the island into high-end real estate. “I think it is madness in a time of environmental and climate emergencies to build more luxury establishments.”

“What the world needs is a system that prioritises people and their wellbeing above profits. Keeping the green spaces is one simple and very concrete way of doing it,” she said.

Her comments lend high-profile support to a growing campaign and parliamentary petition led by environmental groups Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, which calls for the MIDI consortium’s development plans to be scrapped in favour of transforming the island into a public park.

The petition has already garnered over 14,000 signatures and the backing of more than 40 organisations, including Din l-Art Ħelwa, Richmond Foundation, and Kamra tal-Periti.

A spokesperson for the Manoel Island: Post Għalina campaign welcomed Thunberg’s support. “Of course, the people of Malta do not need Greta to tell them that we need green open spaces where we live, but as a modern icon of environmentalism and social justice, it does not come as a surprise that her views mirror ours.”

Campaigners argue that the north harbour area is already overdeveloped and urgently needs green public space. They are calling on the government and MIDI to renegotiate the concession and return the island to public use.

However, Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed the idea of reversing the agreement, warning on Sunday that taking Manoel Island back from the consortium would cost “hundreds of millions.”

MIDI, meanwhile, has defended its revised masterplan, saying it “places heritage at its core” and that 60% of the project footprint will consist of public open spaces. These include an 80,000 square metre glacis park surrounding Fort Manoel and reaching the waterfront.

Still, opponents remain unconvinced, arguing that luxury development is incompatible with long-term social and environmental priorities. With Thunberg’s backing now added to the campaign, pressure is mounting on authorities to rethink the future of Manoel Island.