[WATCH] Labour candidate draws ire of audience at Vittmi Tal-Kostruzzjoni debate

A Labour candidate for Europe drew immediate fire upon himself at the screening and debate of MaltaToday’s Vittmi Tal-Kostruzzjoni series, by suggesting that victims of the construction industry’s shortcomings “should not be politicising the issue.”

Jesmond Marshall, a section-secretary for the General Workers Union and former dockyard worker, represents workers in the metalwork and construction industry.

Marshall’s introductory remark to the audience, which included dwellers who had lost their houses due to neighbouring construction works, not to politicise the issue drew instant fire.

“The worst thing we can do is politicise the issue. Now everyone might start throwing daggers at me, but it’s not like these buildings have been falling apart since 2013… let’s be realistic,” he said, referring to Labour’s election to power.

Marshall was set upon immediately by Caroline Micallef, who in April 2019 lost her home in the first of a series of collapses that happened throughout that year. In a candid interview with activist Wayne Flask, Micallef speaks openly about the challenges they faced after their near-tragedy: from uncooperative authorities to insurances, to the outright absence of the judiciary and the police, which have allowed the contractor to get by scot-free.

“I was denied a meeting with the minister responsible,” Micallef told Marshall in a heated exchange at the debate held at the Old University in Valletta. “The minister felt more comfortable meeting the construction companies involved rather than us.”

Another victim of a construction collapse was nearly in tears in protesting at Marshall for telling the audience not to “speak with passion” about the subject. “I found no support from anybody, from no party, no minister… you have opened a big, gaping wound for me. Do not dare tell me not to be emotionally about this subject.”

Marshall claimed that the GWU had been at the forefront of calling for skills cards for workers, suggesting that it was the demise of trade schools that had led to bad workmanship on construction sites. The debate immediately turned onto questions as to whether the skills card would be punishing third-country nationals working in Malta and also believed to be exploited by the construction industry.