€500 grant for Sixth Form parents to be paid by end of week – PM

Around 9,600 families will receive a grant of €500 annually for three years, for children who continue their studies beyond compulsory education. The payments will start at the end of the week, right in the middle of a hotly-contested European Parliament election.

The budget measure implementation was announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela at the Ġan Franġisk Abela Junior College.

The maximum €1,500 grant, paid over three years, affects parents of some 10,500 students. In cases where students live independently, the payment will be made directly to the student.

“It’s a measure that helps all families but particularly reaches middle-class families,” Abela said. “It is a measure that integrates into the social fabric of our country, similar to free childcare and children’s allowance. Our message is clear. The government will support parents who invest in their children’s education.”

The newly announced measure benefits students attending full-time courses, with no means-testing required. Over 800 families will receive payments for more than one child, with payments also made to foster parents and adoptive parents. The measure has also been extended to students who repeat a year in post-secondary school, take a gap year, or have started their post-secondary studies later due to illness or other circumstances, such as that anyone under 20 will benefit.

Students attending a post-secondary course at a government educational institution will receive the grant automatically. Students attending other higher education institutions recognised by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) must fill out an application with the Social Security Department.