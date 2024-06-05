OHSA, BCA issue stop works notice on Stivala construction site

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) have issued a stop works notice on a Gżira construction site.

The authorities took action following footage circulating on social media which showed two workers standing on a digger’s claws while trying to demolish a wall.

The site in question is to be transformed into a 265-room hotel, as its applicant is Malta Development Association president and Stivala Group CEO, Michael Stivala.

In a statement, the OHSA and BCA said that they took immediate action after they were notified of the case.

They stated that they started their investigations in order to see who was responsible for the health and safety failures, adding that in light of this, they ordered a stop to the works.

The authorities noted that they, “are collaborating together and will conduct other investigations.”

The BCA and OHSA reminded the public that one can report similar incidents directly to them by calling 80049000, 2095000, and 20955555 for the BCA, or by sending an email to [email protected]. Likewise, the OHSA can be reached on 21247677 or 99496786, or by email at [email protected].