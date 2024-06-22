Festivals Malta seeks 24 warehouses for carnival floats

The national body tasked with the organisation of national festivities has issued a market consultation call in a bid to find 24 warehouses that will be used for carnival floats.

Festivals Malta is in the process of building a so-called ‘Culture Hub’ in Marsa, which will include Malta’s carnival village and space for band-rehearsals.

While the construction works will be taking place, the warehouses are needed on a temporary basis for the storage of carnival floats and would be leased for a period of four years.

Festivals Malta said it wants the warehouses to be in the same location, readily finished, and of a minimum 80 feet in length, with enough space in front of the warehouse for a 20ft trailer to be able to turn to the street with minimum effort.

Festivals Malta is a government body that is tasked with the organisation of national festivals and cultural events in Malta and Gozo. The agency was launched in 2017 and entrusted with a varied portfolio of festivals, and how organises 8 festivals and five national events.

The Planning Authority recently approved a cultural hub set to include a 5D cinema, carnival workshops, dance studios, and rehearsal space for rock band in Marsa’s Albert Town.

The new building to be developed over 19,280 sq.m is being proposed instead of the government garage in the industrial area near the Marsa abattoir.

The PA board unanimously voted in favour of the project, for which the authorities applied for EU funds. The new development is set to occupy an area the size of nearly three football grounds, previously earmarked for a carnival village as approved in 2016 but never constructed.

The new arts and culture hub set over five floors will include carnival float and costume workshops, 18 rock band studios, dance rehearsal studios, an indoor theatre with 380 seats, an outdoor theatre with 940 seats, a 5D cinema with 616 seats, a museum dedicated to the performance arts, an indoor cafeteria with outdoor spaces and administrative offices. Underground parking for 311 parking spaces will be provided.