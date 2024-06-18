Birżebbuġa's St George Bay now safe for swimmers

Birżebbuġa's St George Bay is once again safe for swimmers, the Directorate for Environmental Health has stated.

Earlier this month, the same directorate had announced that a baby nappy wrapped in a towel could have been behind a sewage overflow which lead to the beach's closure.

On Tuesday, the directorate said that after numerous samples from the sea were taken in the past few days, it was determined that the bay is now safe for swimmers.