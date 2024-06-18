menu

Birżebbuġa's St George Bay now safe for swimmers

Earlier this month, it was announced announced that a baby nappy wrapped in a towel could have been behind a sewage overflow which lead to the beach's closure

18 June 2024, 10:14am
by Matthew Farrugia
The St George's beach in Birżebbuġa

Birżebbuġa's St George Bay is once again safe for swimmers, the Directorate for Environmental Health has stated. 

Earlier this month, the same directorate had announced that a baby nappy wrapped in a towel could have been behind a sewage overflow which lead to the beach's closure. 

On Tuesday, the directorate said that after numerous samples from the sea were taken in the past few days, it was determined that the bay is now safe for swimmers. 

