Parliament committees will convene next week to discuss domestic violence prevention

Parliament's Social and Family Affairs Committees will meet on Wednesday 21 August to discuss measures for the prevention of gender-based violence.

This follows the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi who was allegedly killed by her ex-partner, Edward William Johnston.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party said its request to convene a committee meeting on the matter was upheld.

“The Nationalist Party is committed to ensuring that every step is taken to prevent homicides and other crimes against women,” the statement reads.

The Nationalist Party filed its request to convene the committees last Wednesday. Opposition leader Bernard Grech had met with the PN MPs on the committees to discuss ways to prevent such further murders.

Grech said the committee meeting is needed in order to gather feedback from stakeholders and strengthen authorities’ operations on such cases.