Alex Sciberras submits nomination for Labour Party presidency

Former Labour mayor Alex Sciberras has submitted his nomination for president of the Labour Party.

“In every step I have ever taken, I have always been driven by a sense of loyalty to what the Labour Party stands for and the ideals upon which it is founded. Today, I recognise that the Party needs this more than ever,” he said in a Facebook post announcing his nomination.

Sciberras had been considering contesting the post of deputy leader party affairs within the party, and was against a change in state allowing MPs to contest that same role.

Sciberras, who was a member of the PL executive, is a lawyer and the son of deceased judge Philip Sciberras. He was also the first Labour mayor of Msida.

In his Friday evening Facebook post, Sciberras said the party needs to open up to new ideas and different voices that would keep the party a lively and dynamic movement.

“In this endeavour, as I have always done, I will remain close to the people. I will always stay open to dialogue and the sharing of ideas. And above all, I will always remain loyal to the principles that make this movement the only true progressive force in our country,” he said.

The Labour Party is currently accepting nominations to fill some of the party’s top posts ahead of its annual general conference in September.

Some of the vacant roles include deputy leader for party affairs, deputy leader parliamentary affairs, president, vice-president, as well as international and organisational secretaries.

Nominations will be accepted by the party until Sunday.

The upcoming internal party elections come following a string of resignations from the party’s top brass following a disappointing MEP election result last June.

Since June, Daniel Micallef, the PL’s deputy leader for party affairs announced his intention to step down from his post. The following month, Chris Fearne announced that he will not recontest the PL’s deputy leadership after a court find enough prima facie evidence for him to stand trial in the Vitals fraud case.

In August, party CEO Randolph De Battista had also resigned, however his vacant post was filled by Leonid McKay, as the role requires no election.

Eventually, PL president Ramona Attard announced that she will not run for her position again, saying she is “ready for a new challenge” but will continue to work within the party.