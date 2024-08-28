St Julian's accident, rain cause gridlock traffic along Malta's centre

An accident near the St Julian's tunnels has caused gridlock traffic along one of the country's main arterial roads.

Police confirmed that an accident in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli had occurred at around 11:40am, as reports indicate that the accident involved three vehicles.

Meanwhile, as rain started pouring down on the islands on Wednesday, traffic continued to build up along the centre of Malta.

Today's gridlock traffic comes just one day after three seperate road fatalities were registered in 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old Indian driver, a 77-year-old pedestrian and a 33-year-old Colombian woman died on Malta's roads in seperate accidents throughout the day.

Despite several government promises, there seems to be no efficient strategy in place to encourage commuters to use alternative transport methods other than their private car.