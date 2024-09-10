'Their place is with us': NGOs call for immediate release of detained Ethiopian migrants

A coalition of employers, NGOs, and community members are calling on Maltese authorities to immediately release five Ethiopian men detained at the Safi Detention Centre, following a series of government raids on the island’s long-established migrant community.

The group is also urging the government to put an end to these controversial raids and provide long-term migrants with a pathway to regularise their status.

The detained men, who have lived in Malta for nearly two decades, were apprehended during recent night-time raids targeting undocumented individuals. The raids, which took place at private residences, have sparked an outcry from employers and community members who emphasise the positive contributions made by the detained individuals.

“Our friends, who have been here for years, two of them for 17 years, and throughout this time were all working legally, built relationships and friendships, never gave anyone trouble, were suddenly apprehended at their workplace,” Christine Cassar from Moviment Graffitti said. “This is an absurd situation considering that thousands of foreign workers are brought to Malta every year.”

“These are all theatrics to brush under the rug more serious problems,” Cassar added.

Albert Mangion, an employer of one of the detained men, praised the employee during the press conference, describing him as a dedicated worker and a law-abiding member of society.

“His honesty and dedication to his workplace were always second to none, and his abrupt removal from our establishment and transfer to a detention facility, in handcuffs, has left us completely dumbfounded.”

“Their repatriation is now imminent, and they have been informed that if they want, they can eventually return to Malta and be given legal status,” he continued. “Our system has once again failed these people. It’s a system that shows muscle with the weak.”

The group condemned the government's raids, which they say have left many vulnerable individuals—including children and the elderly—living in fear.

Overall, the coalition outlined four key demands:

The immediate release of the five detained men; An end to raids targeting long-standing members of the migrant community; The creation of a pathway for undocumented migrants who have been part of the community for years to regularise their status; Recognition of the significant contributions made by migrants to Maltese society and the economy, offering them stability rather than uncertainty.

The NGOs behind the press conference are urging the government to consider the human cost of these actions and to show compassion for those who have made Malta their home. "These men are not just workers; they are our colleagues, friends, and neighbours. Their place is with us, not in a detention centre," they said.

The call comes amid growing concerns over Malta's treatment of its migrant population, with many questioning the government's long-term strategy for integration and social cohesion.