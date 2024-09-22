Malta at 60: The tribulations of Borg Olivier’s independence Cabinet

Malta is 60 years old as a sovereign state, a landmark occasion in the life of this relatively young country.

But what was it like in the weeks leading up to Independence Day in 1964? And what were the immediate priorities after independence as this country took its first baby steps on the international stage?

MaltaToday leafed through the Cabinet minutes and memos from 1964 to try and understand the priorities of prime minister Gorg Borg Olivier’s government were.

The overview covers the three Cabinet meetings preceding independence and the 12 Cabinet meetings after Malta became a sovereign state.

From concerns over broadcasting to deciding what merchant shipping flag to adopt and the relationship with NATO, which had its Mediterranean headquarters in Malta, ministers were deciding the fate of this new country. As ministers sought to diversify the economy by exploiting the country’s tourism potential they also had to deal with the British military establishment’s requirements.

But the Cabinet minutes also hint at domestic concerns over price increases and coupon systems created by merchants, which had the conservative establishment worried about the impact it would have on housewives.

Ministers discussed Malta’s relationships and memberships of international organisations but also had to approve the designation of a new restaurant in St Paul’s Bay.

THE CABINET MINUTES

Cabinet meeting 28 August 1964: State radio, the merchant fleet and UN membership

Cabinet discussed the “possibility and the practicality” of Malta having its own radio transmitting station after independence. Cabinet agreed this matter needed “further thoughts and study” but it was decided that in the meantime, the Rediffusion (Malta) Ltd was not to be allowed to transmit on its newly installed radio station.

Rediffusion was a private company that had started operating in the mid-1930s and was given a monopoly over broadcasting that lasted into the mid-1970s when broadcasting services – radio and television – passed into the hands of the State that maintained a monopoly until the sector was liberalised in the 1990s.

Cabinet also agreed that the Maltese merchant shipping fleet should have its own flag after independence but ministers wanted to see a design of the proposed flag, which was a white Maltese cross on a red background.

Cabinet also confirmed that after independence Malta should join FAO and WHO as full members and an application for entry into the ILO should be made. Ministers also agreed that on independence Malta should also seek membership of UNESCO, UPU, UNO and the Council of Europe.

Cabinet meeting 8 September 1964: Independence Day prisoner amnesty and Yugoslavia trade agreement

“Amnesty on the occasion of Independence (Memo no. 318)

(Prof. J. Cremona, attorney general, was in attendance)

It was decided that there should be an amnesty with effect from 20 September, 1964, to mark the attainment of independence. on the same basis and according to the same system as those adopted on the occasion of the Coronation in 1953.

It was also agreed that the only subsisting case of a life sentence, i.e. of Mr Patiniott, be reduced to twenty years.”

According to Cabinet memo 318, the amnesty comprised of three months’ remission for every year of imprisonment in cases where the person’s jail term did not exceed two years. The remission went down to two and a half months for every year in the case of individuals whose prison term was between two and six years. Those imprisoned for more than six years would benefit from a two-month remission for every year.

The memo also made reference to the case of Anthony Patiniott, 21, who was the only person at the time serving a life sentence, which was commuted from a death sentence. Patiniott had been found guilty of murdering 36-year-old Manwel Baldacchino after the two friends had an altercation in Żejtun. Cabinet agreed Patiniott’s life sentence should be reduced to 20 years.

The same Cabinet meeting also agreed with a proposal for Malta to conclude a formal trade agreement with Yugoslavia, a country that no longer exists today after it split in the 1990s with each state going its own way.

Cabinet meeting 17 September 1964: Last Cabinet meeting before independence

“Prorogation of the legislative assembly

It was agreed that the H.E. the Governor be advised to prorogue the legislative assembly with effect from the 19 September, 1964, and to sign the necessary proclamation.”

Cabinet meeting 24 September 1964: NATO on agenda for first Cabinet meeting after independence

“Relations between NATO and Malta after independence (memo no. 321)

(Prof. J Cremona, attorney general, and Dr E. Mizzi, Commissioner of Land, were in attendance).

The Cabinet was informed of a resolution which had been adopted by the Council of NATO at its sitting of the 16 September, 1964, and of a second conversation that took place between the Hon. Prime Minister and Mr. JA Roberts, deputy secretary general, NATO, on 23 September, 1964, on the subject of the relations between Malta and NATO after independence.

It was agreed that the following communication be sent to Mr Roberts:

‘The Government of Malta has taken note of the resolution approved by the North Atlantic Council on 16 September, 1964, and asks the secretary general to convey to the Council the sincere thanks of the Government of Malta for the congratulations extended to it on the occasion of Malta’s independence.

Pending the outcome of discussions to be held at the request of the Government of Malta between this government and NATO on the possibility of future arrangements, the Government of Malta confirms that the legal status of NATO headquarters, establishments, forces and installations will continue to be governed by the relevant leases, regulations and practices which have hitherto applied in Malta’.”

Memo 321 was a record of the conversation Prime Minister Gorg Borg Olivier had with JA Roberts, the deputy secretary general of NATO on Wednesday 23 September, 1964. Roberts had suggested that an immediate application for Malta’s full membership of NATO “should not be submitted”. “It would pose an immediate problem to the North Atlantic Council and it was necessary to have time to condition the 15 members to a frame of mind likely to accept unanimously application for full membership,” Roberts was quoted telling the PM.

NATO was willing to discuss with Malta future relations but Roberts also asked the Prime Minister to give him “some tangible evidence” that Malta would be prepared to give full facilities to Hafmed (Headquarters Allied Forces Mediterranean) and its personnel to operate and enjoy all privileges and immunities subsisting before independence. The text of the document detailing Malta’s commitment approved by Cabinet was the one dictated by Roberts.

Cabinet meeting 28 September 1964: Broadcasting Authority nominations and diplomatic privileges

“Malta Broadcasting Authority

The Cabinet was informed that the appointment of the members of the Malta Broadcasting Authority was due to expire on the 28 September, 1964, and was asked to submit the names of persons who would hold office as chairman and members of the Broadcasting Authority for the new term.

Several names were proposed, among whom Judge Montanaro Gauci, Mr Giuseppe Pace, Dr V. Mercieca, Mr. Antonio Spiteri Mallia were mentioned. The Hon. Prime Minister was to consider the matter further after he had consulted the leader of the Opposition in terms of Section 121 of the new Constitution of Malta.

“Diplomatic privileges and immunities to representatives of governments and of international organisations

(Mr F. Amato Gauci, under-secretary for external affairs, was in attendance)

It was agreed that in anticipation of the enactment of the required legislation, diplomatic and consular agents accredited to Malta be granted by administrative action the financial privileges contemplated by the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic Consular Relations, as described in minute (4) in file.”

The Cabinet also decided that Mr J. Axisa, High Commissioner for Malta in London, and Mr F. Amato Gauci, under-secretary for external affairs should represent Malta during the independence celebrations of Zambia. Zambia gained independence from the UK on 24 October 1964.

Cabinet meeting 29 September 1964: The new merchant marine flag, British troops, Filfla and tourism

“Mercantile marine flag for Maltese shipping (Memo no. 304)

It was confirmed that Maltese shipping should now fly the marine flag as shown in Figure 2 in file, with a white Maltese Cross placed in the centre of a red a field.”

The Cabinet also agreed to the recommendations made in Memo 282 prepared by the Prime Minister, which spoke of the Malta Defence Agreement – Training and exercise areas. The Maltese government accepted that beach landing exercises by the British troops could be carried out at Għajn Tuffieħa and Mellieħa twice a year but these had to take place between November and March, outside the tourist season. The British services were also asked to examine the possibility of using Armier Bay instead.

The memo also sought to protect fishing areas and it was agreed that the navy will not carry out firing exercises against Filfla afternoon between 1 May and 15 August. Additionally, night firing will only take place “on the five days of the full moon”.

The memo also states that the Maltese representatives wanted the British to give up both the Ghajn Tuffieha and Ghadira camps since both localities had “tourist development potential”.

The Cabinet was also in favour of acceding to a request by the British services to lay down floating spars to close off an area of water adjoining the Ricasoli Lido, which was the property of the British services. The issue was laid out in Memo 305 prepared by the Prime Minister in August that year. The government was willing to grant the concession on an encroachment permit that made it clear the British services held no right over the enclosed area, the area would remain public and its use by the public should not be hampered, while the spars could only be laid down during the bathing season. The memo said the British services were willing to accept these conditions.

Cabinet meeting 8 October 1964: Trading stamps and their ‘insidious influence’

The Cabinet discussed the phenomenon of trading stamps, which were schemes through which consumers collected stamps from participating retail outlets that they could then trade for free gifts. Although not illegal, there was concern over the impact it could have on retailers who do not participate in these schemes and the “insidious influence” they may have in “urging the housewife to keep on spending”. The minister of industrial development said he was awaiting a report from the General Retailers Union on the matter.

But in Memo 332, the minister was proposing the prohibition of prize-giving schemes connected to the sale of goods except where these were operated “directly and exclusively” by an importer, manufacturer or seller in relation to their own goods. Ministers also discussed the “current complaint” about the rise in the cost of living. The minister informed Cabinet he was consulting the Price Control Board and was “issuing a press release” on the matter.

Cabinet meeting 13 October 1964: Cost of living, the ex-800 and Kingsgate Project

“Rise in the costs of living

Mr M. Petrococchino and Mr L. Sammut Briffa were called to give their views on the reported general rise in the proce of foodstuffs. It was confirmed that the position was constantly under review and that positive steps were being taken by the police to check prices of commodities.

[…]

"Re-employment with the government of persons discharged in 1955 (memo no. 263)

It was explained that a number of government employees were discharged during the Labour administration in 1955. The Nationalist Party had pledged in its electoral programme to do its best to re-instate them. The Cabinet agreed to the following measures:

i) To amend the National Employment Act so that consideration may be given to those persons who were discharged during 1955 and who were still unemployed.;

ii) The Ministry of Labour to be informed of all vacancies that may exist in government departments so that appropriate action may be taken to fill these vacancies by persons who were discharged in 1955 and were still unemployed;

iii) Government departments to draw for their labour requirements on surplus staff that may exist at the Public Works Department as a result of this exercise.

"Kingsgate Project

The Cabinet heard again the views of the Director of Public Works on the designs of the Kingsgate Project prepared by Dr Bergonzo and by the Public Works Department. The merits and demerits of the designs were fully considered. The Cabinet decided in favour of the design of Dr Bergonzo.”

The issue concerning the persons discharged in 1955 came to be known as the ‘ex-800’. These were 800 government employees who were discharged in the first months of the 1955 Labour administration. The PN had pledged to reinstate the ex-800 but after two years in government it was still grappling with how to fulfil its pledge. A memo presented to Cabinet in March 1964 said the government had very few vacancies and so complete reinstatement “is almost impossible” but more importantly, the number of persons who were registering as unemployed when the PN took office in 1962 was between 20 and 30 but had grown to around 100 by 1964.

“It is the general idea of those discharged persons (ex 800) who are registering for employment at the Labour Office, that they should be given a job with the government and that those who have been lucky to have been given a job with private industries or individuals, still claim that they have a right to obtain a government job,” the memo read. The minister laid out the difficulties of prioritising the ex-800 over other people who were registering for work and who would be higher on the priority list.

Cabinet meeting 15 October 1964: British clubs seek privileges

Cabinet discussed amendments to the law on import duties and a request by the British Services for the Vernon Club, the Red Shield Club (Salvation Army) and the Connaught Home (Methodist Foundation) to be recognised as service organisation with limited privileges in accordance with the agreement on mutual defence. The Cabinet agreed that the Red Shield Club and the Connaught Home “should not be classified as authorised service organisations” but afforded special arrangements to individual cases of UK-based personnel forming part of these two organisations. The Vernon Club was to be recognised as a service organisation.

Cabinet meeting 21 October 1964: The new law courts

“Law courts design

(Mr S. Mangion, director of Public Works was in attendance)

The Cabinet heard the views of the Director of Public Works on the design of the law courts prepared by Mr Joseph Tonna, A&CE, and the Public Works Department. It was agreed that the design of the façade needed some alterations. The director of Public Works was asked to propose a fresh design embodying the alternative proposed by Cabinet within a week.

“Benefits under the National Insurance Act

Cabinet discussed the benefits payable under the National Insurance Act. It was agreed that these benefits be extended to conform with international standards and that this matter be raised again for consideration in the 1965/66 Budget.”

Works on the construction of the law courts in Valletta on the design proposed by Joseph Tonna started in 1965 and were completed in 1971. During this Cabinet meeting ministers also examined a proposal to increase the number of stenographers and clerks at the superior courts from two to six. Ministers called for a report on the matter to be submitted within 15 days.

Cabinet meeting 27 October 1964: Ministers’ nod to trading stamps Bill

Cabinet agreed that a Bill dealing with the issue of trading stamps be submitted to the House of Representatives for approval. Ministers also approved the final design of the law courts that were to be built in Valletta.

Cabinet meeting 03 November 1964: Gozo Civic Council and De La Salle Brothers

Ministers discussed a memorandum (memo no. 334) proposing several changes to the law regulating the Gozo local government in view of the upcoming election in December. Gozo had district committees and the Gozo Civic Council. The district committees were Victoria and the 13 villages. On each of these committees, voters elected six members. Each committee would then elect from among its members one councillor to sit on the Gozo Civic Council.

The memo considered several changes, including the possibility of having district committees ranging between three and six members because of the difficulty to find enough people to contest in the smaller villages. The memo argued against this proposal and suggested all committees have five councillors instead of six. The memo also argued against a proposal that the highest polling member on a district committee should automatically be the representative on the Civic Council. It also shot down a proposal to have Gozitan MPs be ex officio members of the Civic Council since this would defeat the purpose of devolution. Cabinet agreed that Gozitan MPs be consulted on the proposed amendments and the discussion be brought up again at the next Cabinet meeting.

Cabinet also postponed a discussion on a proposal (memo no. 301) by the Minister of Labour and Social Welfare to give over the direction of Saint Philip Neri School to the Christian Brothers. The memo says the Archbishop “agreed wholeheartedly” with the proposal. The memo suggested that immediate vacancies at the school be filled by two Christian Brothers who were trained to teach at approved schools. The memo was seeking Cabinet approval so that the school transfer could take place.

Cabinet meeting 05 November 1964: Gozo local government Bill prepared

Cabinet was informed that the Gozitan MPs had agreed to certain changes to the Gozo Local Government Ordinance and a Bill containing the amendments was being prepared for submission to the House of Representatives. The minutes do not outline what changes were being proposed.

Ministers also approved changes to the Commercial Partnership Ordinance, which were mostly administrative in nature.

Cabinet also agreed that the two posts of schoolmaster for the Saint Philip Neri School should be abolished to enable the minister of labour and social welfare to “enter into an agreement with the Christian Brothers for the tuition service, and eventually, the direction under appropriate safeguards, of the school”.

Cabinet meeting 9 November 1964: Approving Harbour Hotel restaurant

Cabinet agreed to advise the Governor-General to approve the rules laid down by the Rule-making Board by which people could file court applications.

Ministers also agreed to send two Maltese observers to British Guiana to oversee elections that were to take place on 7 December. British Guiana was a British colony in South America and became the independent country of Guyana in 1966.

And ministers also approved that the “new restaurant at the Harbour Hotel, St Paul’s Bay” be declared ‘an approved catering establishment’. The Harbour Hotel would later become known as the Gillieru Harbour Hotel, which still exists today, having passed through several refurbishments over the years.

Cabinet meeting 10 November 1964: Malta and international treaties

“Succession of Malta to international treaties (memo no. 328)

The Cabinet considered the question of Malta’s succession to international agreements concluded on her behalf by the United Kingdom government before independence. It was agreed that:

a) course (iii) in para. 4 of the memorandum be followed and the British government be informed accordingly, and

b) to complete a study of all treaties by the end of June, 1966.”

The memo, which had been prepared in October by the Prime Minister, outlined three possible scenarios with the proposed course of action being one in which “a blanket exchange of notes with the United Kingdom accepting all treaties” was adopted. The action also suggested a study of all treaties be completed by December, 1965. Cabinet eventually decided to extend the study period to June 1966.