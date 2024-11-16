Human rights NGO says Bartolo, Camilleri should resign after nepotism scandal

Human rights NGO aditus foundation is calling for the resignation of Ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri after they were found to have violated ministerial ethics by giving Bartolo’s wife a lucrative public position.

“This is not simply a case of favouritism but a severe abuse of power that strikes at the heart of good governance and the rule of law,” aditus director Neil Falzon said. “No public official should use their office to bestow unjustified privileges upon close associates or family members at the expense of public trust and resources.”

The foundation said Bartolo’s justification for the contract is “a vile affront to all hard-working people who contribute to the nation’s development”. It said his wife was unqualified for the role and she did not perform the duties expected of her position.

Moreover, the foundation criticised the Prime Minister for brushing off the matter and allowing nepotism to slide by instead of defending Malta’s interests and good governance.

“The Maltese people deserve leaders who are committed to transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct. By allowing these ministers to remain in office, the government sends a worrying message that public office can be used for private gain without consequences,” Falzon said.

The NGO said public office is a privilege that should not be used as a means of securing benefits for personal connections. If Bartolo and Camilleri remain in their roles, public confidence in Malta’s institutions can only erode, it said.

The NGO is urging the Prime Minister and Parliament to take decisive action on the matter to uphold ethics in public administration.