New mammogram machine inaugurated at Gozo General Hospital

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela inaugurated a new mammogram machine which will assist thousands of Gozitan patients by allowing them to receive care directly in Gozo

"Government will continue to invest in top-quality services and working towards offering superior healthcare services to both Maltese and Gozitan patients," Abela said.

The Minister explained that this is “part of the governments initivative to modernise radiological equipment,” with the installation of the new state-of-the-art Hologic mammography system at the hospital.

The Hologic 3D mammography system delivers faster and higher-resolution breast images in just 3.7 seconds, with Clarity HD imaging for lesion diagnosis. The machine uses advanced technology to detect breast cancer in a short time and at an early stage.

“The service will include ultrasound and radiography guided biopsies, providing comprehensive breast care to Gozo's residents,” he added.