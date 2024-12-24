Prime Minister visits hospitalised children, distributing gifts through ‘Rigal b’imħabba’ initiative

On Christmas Eve, Prime Minister Robert Abela, accompanied by his wife Dr. Lydia Abela and Minister for Health and Active Aging Jo Etienne Abela, visited children in hospital at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Center and Mater Dei Hospital.

"Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces today reminds us of the strength and resilience they show every day," said Prime Minister Abela.

During these visits, they distributed gifts made possible by the generosity of the Maltese and Gozitan people through the 'Gift with Love' initiative.

He expressed gratitude towards the healthcare workers and volunteers who support these children and their families during their challenging times.

The visits included meetings with the directors of Puttinu Cares, an organisation dedicated to assisting families with children undergoing treatment.

They provided insights into the care offered to the young patients, highlighting how educational programs continue even while children are hospitalised.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the efforts of various professionals, including educators and physiotherapists, who work tirelessly to support these children.

Abela emphasised the importance of community support, stating that "Puttinu Cares not only provides hope but also acts as a shoulder for families in need."

He noted that many children who recover often return to visit the hospital, showcasing their appreciation for the care they received.

The Prime Minister's visit underscored a commitment to ensuring that both children and their families receive the necessary support during difficult times.