Robert Abela condemns 'attack on judiciary'
Prime Minister Robert Abela was reacting to a press conference held by Repubblika in which the NGO slammed a recent court ruling where Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia found insufficient evidence tabled for prosecution to be ordered against Pilatus Bank officials
Updated at 3:43pm with PL statement
Prime Minister Robert Abela has stated that “attacks on the judiciary are not acceptable in a democratic society.”
Abela was reacting to a press conference held by Repubblika on Thursday, in which the NGO slammed a recent court ruling where Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia found insufficient evidence tabled for prosecution to be ordered against Pilatus Bank officials.
Abela expressed solidarity with Nadine Sant Lia, stating that the ruling shows how “the PN’s extremist branch” abuses the judicial process.
Referring to Repubblika, he stated “These are nothing but extremists who want the courts to decide whatever they please, and attack them if they decide otherwise.”
Abela went on to say that the NGO is now trying to scare the police so that Repubblika isn’t investigated as the court had suggested.
“My duty is to stand against these hypocrites,” Abela concluded.
Last year, Abela himself was criticised for the same actions he is accusing Repubblika of. Student organisations, the Chamber of Advocates, NGOs, and the opposition had criticised him for warning the judiciary not to engage in “political terrorism.”
On Thursday, justice minister Jonathan Attard joined Abela in deploring "the latest in a series of attacks against the judiciary."
Attard said that "an illegality that seriously hinders the integrity of the judicial process should be investigated."
"Robert Abela is a hypocrite" - PN
"Robert Abela knows exactly what an attack on the judiciary is," the Nationalist Party stated later on Thursday.
The opposition blasted Abela for trying to stop citizens from requesting an inquiry, referencing his government's attempt to amend the law that regulates magisterial inquiries.
"It undermines institutions when someone attempts to discredit the results of a magisterial inquiry," the PN said, referencing Abela's criticism towards the Vitals inquiry in 2024.
"Robert Abela is a hypocrite. He tries to shift his blame onto others."
PL accuses PN of "defending those investigated for illegal acts"
Reacting to the PN's statement, the Labour Party accused the PN of "defending those who are being investigated for illegal acts intended to undermine justice..."
"This from the very same people who speak about the rule of law, but when they disagree with the institutions on matters that concern them personally, they lash out at them and persecute them."
The PL defended government's amendment to the magisterial inquiries law, stating that it will "provide safeguards for the best administration of justice and the safeguard of honest individuals."
It concluded by stating that the PN is "hijacked by an extremist faction and because it is deprived of ideas and policies..."