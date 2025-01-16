Robert Abela condemns 'attack on judiciary'

Abela was reacting to a press conference held by Repubblika on Thursday, in which the NGO slammed a recent court ruling where Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia found insufficient evidence tabled for prosecution to be ordered against Pilatus Bank officials.

Abela expressed solidarity with Nadine Sant Lia, stating that the ruling shows how “the PN’s extremist branch” abuses the judicial process.

Referring to Repubblika, he stated “These are nothing but extremists who want the courts to decide whatever they please, and attack them if they decide otherwise.”

Abela went on to say that the NGO is now trying to scare the police so that Repubblika isn’t investigated as the court had suggested.

“My duty is to stand against these hypocrites,” Abela concluded.

Last year, Abela himself was criticised for the same actions he is accusing Repubblika of. Student organisations, the Chamber of Advocates, NGOs, and the opposition had criticised him for warning the judiciary not to engage in “political terrorism.”

On Thursday, justice minister Jonathan Attard joined Abela in deploring "the latest in a series of attacks against the judiciary."

Attard said that "an illegality that seriously hinders the integrity of the judicial process should be investigated."