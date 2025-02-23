AFM robbery is the result of a government focused only on maintaining power: Bernard Grech

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has blasted Byron Camilleri for his continuous failures shortly after Camilleri offered to resign following an embarrassing robbery at the AFM’s Safi barracks.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, thieves broke into the Safi barracks and stole 200kg of cannabis that was seized and was supposed to be secured pending its destruction. Camilleri said that he suspended AFM Brigadier Clinton J O’Neill and offered his own resignation to the Prime Minister.

Reacting to the news, Grech said that the news is of great concern, as it shows yet another failure by Camilleri and his inability to give the public peace of mind.

Grech reminded various calls for Camilleri’s resignation, adding that the robbery is an example of what happens when a government is more focussed on holding power rather than doing its job.

The PN leader called on the Prime Minister to accept Camilleri’s resignation. This was just before Abela defended Camilleri and announced that he will not accept the resignation.

Grech was speaking during a Q&A session with MaltaToday’s Executive Editor Kurt Sansone, TVM journalist Liam Carter, and Lovin Malta journalist, Ana Tortell.

Among other themes, Grech was asked to comment on MaltaToday’s survey which showed that he still suffers from a lack of trust as a potential Prime Minister.