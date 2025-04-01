PN raises alarm over rise in home thefts across Malta and Gozo

The Nationalist Party has raised concerns over the rise in home burglaries across Malta and Gozo, stressing the government must prioritise security both at private and public spaces.

“The government must explain how it intends to safeguard its citizens, especially in light of recent reports,” Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Darren Carabott said during a press conference in Swieqi on Tuesday.

Carabott urged the government to present a clear, transparent plan to address the situation, stressing that security is not a luxury but a fundamental necessity.

He highlighted the “unease felt by residents”, calling out the lack of safety a growing issue.

“Security in our homes and streets must be a priority for the government,” Carabott said.

The Swieqi local council is working closely with the police to address the rising concerns the locality’s mayor Noel Muscat said. He suggested the installation of modern surveillance systems, including security cameras at strategic locations, as a deterrent to criminal activity.

Muscat also noted that robbers had adapted their tactics and timing, emphasising the importance of authorities staying one step ahead.

The PN outlined several proposals aimed at tackling the surge in home burglaries, including the reopening of police stations to encourage reporting, increasing patrols, and boosting police visibility in areas most affected by the crimes.

It was also pointed out that such incidents have led to increased anxiety and long-lasting psychological distress, including depression.

“It is a human right to enjoy one's property in peace and live serenely with one’s family,” PN MP Albert Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg claimed many elderly individuals now feel uneasy about leaving their homes, fearing they could be targeted while running errands.

With over 20,000 elderly people living alone in Malta and Gozo, PN MP Paula Mifsud Bonnici criticised the government for its failure to apply security measures, such as night shelters for older adults.

“While encouraging elderly people to remain in their homes, the government is failing to give them peace of mind,” she said.

The PN representatives called for immediate action to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of communities across Malta and Gozo. They emphasised that security measures must go beyond crime prevention, also addressing the emotional well-being of victims.