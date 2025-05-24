Grand Master’s Palace tops student visits after reopening

The Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta, followed closely by the Malta Maritime Museum in Birgu, topped the list of Heritage Malta sites most visited by young people using the Students' Passport scheme, which offers free entry along with admission for two accompanying adults.

In 2024, a total of 32,963 students and accompanying adults were granted free access to all heritage sites in Malta and Gozo. These included 2,899 who visited the Grand Master’s Palace, 2,805 who visited the Malta Maritime Museum, and 2,300 who visited Ħaġar Qim. Two other popular sites were Ġgantija (2,251) and Għar Dalam (1,948).

This marks a shift from 2022, when the National Museum of Natural History in Mdina was the most popular site, attracting 2,360 visits. The museum has now slipped to sixth place, with 1,946 visits, just behind Għar Dalam.

However, at that time, the Grand Master’s Palace was still undergoing extensive renovations before reopening in 2024.

The overhauled Grand Master’s Palace now showcases the historic Armoury in the former Parliament Chamber, featuring the suits of armour of Grand Masters Alof de Wignacourt and Jean de Valette, Ottoman armour and weapons, as well as a selection of artillery pieces.

The Malta Maritime Museum was also partially reopened in 2024, following a four-year restoration. It now houses an impressive, one-of-a-kind temporary exhibition entitled: ‘An Island at the Crossroads.’

An additional 20,259 students visited heritage sites during school outings in 2024. The most visited site during school visits was Ħaġar Qim (2,694 visits), followed by Għar Dalam (1,855) and Fort St Angelo (1,722).

Another 17,421 people visited heritage sites using the senior citizens' card, which grants free access to anyone over 60 along with two accompanying youths. The Grand Master’s Palace and the Malta Maritime Museum were also the most visited sites among this group.

Moreover, the number of those using the senior citizens' card has increased by 140% since 2022. The number of those using the Students' Passport has also increased by 18%.

Among the paying public, which includes tourists, the most visited sites were Ġgantija in Gozo (212,519 visits), followed by the Grand Master’s Palace (186,481) and the Ħaġar Qim Temples (180,782).

This information was published in Heritage Malta’s annual report.