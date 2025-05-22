Sanction Israel and recognise Palestinian state: David Casa

Nationalist MEP David Casa called for sanctions against Israel, and the recognition of the Palestinian state on Thursday.

“Governments cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the humanitarian catastrophe currently unfolding in the Middle-East," PN Head of Delegation David Casa said during a debate on the situation in Gaza in the European Parliament’s mini-plenary session that took place in Brussels.

Casa said he condemned the Hamas attack October 7 and reiterated his call for all the remaining hostages to be released. “But doctors are not Hamas, journalists are not Hamas, innocent Palestinian men and women are not Hamas, children and babies are not Hamas and humanitarian aid workers are not Hamas."

Last week, together with MEPs from across political groups, Casa called on High Representative Kallas to work toward suspending the EU’s association agreement with Israel.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government has now surpassed all levels of decency. We cannot be silent when confronted with this cruelty. We must suspend the association agreement and consider strong sanctions against Netanyahu’s government," Casa said. “I call on EU governments - starting with Malta - do not delay recognising Palestine any longer. This is now test of our collective humanity."

On Thursday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said during a ministerial statement that fresh developments on the recognition of the Palestinian state are expected next month.

A number of Opposition MPs questioned how despite a joint declaration in March 2024, Malta has failed to recognise Palestine.

Earlier on Thursday, the Opposition spokesperson for foreign affairs Beppe Fenech Adami, and the PN’s International Secretary Beppe Galea condemned what is happening in Gaza.

“The indiscriminate killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians, including thousands of children, is unacceptable. It is equally unacceptable for an entire population to be left starving, without water, and deprived of basic humanitarian aid in pursuit of a political objective. This goes against international law and, above all, violates the respect for fundamental human rights,” they said.

Calling for a two-state solution, they urged the government to “natural next step” and immediately recognise the State of Palestine.