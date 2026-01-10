Iran protests enter second week as crackdown intensifies

Anti-government protests in Iran have entered their second week, with hospitals reportedly overwhelmed by injured protesters as authorities harden their stance and issue warnings of “no leniency” against those taking part.

The protests, which began on 28 December, have spread to dozens of cities across the country. Two human rights groups estimate that at least 50 protesters have been killed, including nine children, while around 15 members of the security forces have also died.

The US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) said more than 2,300 people have been arrested, while the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organisation put the death toll among protesters at at least 51.

Information from inside Iran has been difficult to verify, as international media are barred from reporting in the country and authorities imposed a near-total internet blackout from Thursday evening.

While the exact trigger of the current wave of protests remains unclear, they have taken on a broader anti-government character, with demonstrators expressing anger over political repression and economic hardship. Iranian authorities, however, have blamed foreign interference, accusing the United States and Israel of fuelling unrest.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Iran’s UN ambassador accused Washington of “interfering in Iran’s internal affairs through threats, incitement, and the deliberate encouragement of instability and violence”.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei struck a defiant tone in a televised address, saying the Islamic Republic “will not back down” and later warning that the state would act against what he called “destructive elements”.

Security bodies have echoed that message. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said “decisive and necessary legal action” would be taken against protesters, whom it described as “armed vandals”, while the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would continue operations until the “complete defeat of the enemy’s plan”.

International reaction has been critical. UN Secretary General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the organisation was “very disturbed” by the loss of life and stressed that people have the right to protest peacefully. Leaders of France, the UK and Germany issued a joint statement calling on Iranian authorities to protect their population and allow freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The United States has issued repeated warnings to Tehran. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran was in “big trouble” and warned authorities not to escalate violence, saying: “You better not start shooting because we’ll start shooting too,” while also insisting any US involvement would not include troops on the ground. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said the US supports “the brave people of Iran”.