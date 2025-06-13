KM Malta Airlines launches flight safety campaign

KM Malta Airlines has launched a new social media campaign to raise awareness on the serious impact that unruly passenger behaviour can have on flight safety, comfort, and operations.

“Unruly and disruptive behaviour is a growing concern across the aviation industry,” the airline said in a statement.

KM Malta Airlines is launching the campaign to remind travellers that every passenger and crew member has the right to a safe, respectful journey, and that disruptive behaviour has no place on board or on the ground.

“While serious incidents remain uncommon, the consequences can be severe. Disruptive conduct can compromise the safety of the aircraft, delay flights, and lead to diversions. Actions such as verbal or physical abuse, refusing to follow crew instructions, smoking or vaping on board, and intimidating or aggressive behaviour undermine the discipline and order essential to flight safety,” KM Malta Airlines said.

“A safe and respectful cabin environment is essential to the wellbeing of everyone on board,” said Capt. Tyrone Galea, Director Safety & Compliance at KM Malta Airlines. “There is absolutely no room for abusive, aggressive, or non-compliant behaviour - and our crew are trained and empowered to take appropriate action when needed.”

The campaign makes it clear that the consequences of unruly behaviour extend beyond fines or legal action.

Such behaviour can place crew and passengers at risk, disrupt emergency procedures, and affect the ability of the crew to maintain safety. In some cases, even a single passenger's actions can result in injury to others or compromise the normal operation of the flight.

“Respect is not optional when you’re 35,000 feet in the air,” said David Curmi, Executive Chairman at KM Malta Airlines. “We’re proud of our strong safety culture - and it’s something we’re committed to protecting on every flight.”