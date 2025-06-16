Gozo's water infrastructure gets major boost with strategic updates

The government has announced major strategic upgrades to Gozo's water infrastructure, including significant investments in the Reverse Osmosis Plant at Ħondoq and the reservoirs at Ta’ Ċenċ.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri visited the sites this week, accompanied by Water Services Corporation (WSC) CEO Karl Cilia, to review progress and unveil further investment plans.

At the heart of the developments is the Ħondoq Reverse Osmosis Plant. The plant is being upgraded to bring water quality on the island fully in line with that of mainland Malta.

A new €2 million desalination ‘train’ will be added to the facility to increase capacity and address growing demand linked to Gozo’s economic development. “Continuous economic development in Gozo means more water is needed to support households and businesses,” Dalli said.

To address this, a major A €25 million upgrade of Gozo’s sewage treatment plant is also in the pipeline to deal with greater wastewater output. The modernised facility will help ensure environmentally responsible wastewater management.

At Ta’ Ċenċ, a new system has been implemented to connect the island’s reservoirs and allow for interchangeability.

Camilleri said the upgrades are essential for Gozo’s development. “These strategic investments in water infrastructure in Gozo ensure a sustainable and high-quality water supply for the island’s residents,” he said.

As part of WSC’s broader integrated water management strategy, plans are also underway for a new water polishing plant. This advanced facility will further treat effluent from the upgraded sewage plant, producing high-quality water suitable for agricultural irrigation.

“Our focus is to deliver safe, high-quality water while closing the water cycle loop," WSC CEO Karl Cilia said. "With desalination, reservoir upgrades, sewage treatment, and water reuse, we are future-proofing Gozo’s water infrastructure.”