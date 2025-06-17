MSPCA sounds alarm over illegal dumping of dead animals

The MSPCA has sounded the alarm over the illegal dumping of animals in open fields around Malta.

“Animals are being dumped in open fields — cruel, illegal, and dangerous,” it said in a Facebook post.

The NGO reminded people abandoning dead animals violates Malta’s Animal Welfare and Environmental Health laws. “Offenders face fines and prosecution.”

It also warned it is a health risk, saying rotting carcasses spread disease, contaminate land and water, and attract vermin, which in turn endanger wildlife, pets, and people.

“There are legal disposal methods. Respect life, even in death. Use licensed vets or environmental services, never dump,” it said.

The MSPCA is demanding stronger enforcement, clearer disposal guidance and more public awareness.