Mġarr Port Taskforce meets for first time

The Minister for Gozo and Planning, Clint Camilleri, together with the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works, Chris Bonett, announced that the first meeting of the Taskforce on the future of Mġarr Port, Gozo, was held on Friday, as part of the Government’s vision to address today’s needs while investing in the future.

The taskforce was established due to the strategic importance of Mġarr Port, the fact that it is the only access point to Gozo, and its direct impact on Gozitan society and the economy. It will assess the current state of the port and put forward recommendations for sustainable operations, long-term resilience, and possible strategic solutions for both Mġarr Port and the island of Gozo, so that they can better cope with the increase in economic and tourism activity in the coming years.

Camilleri said that over the past 10 years, unprecedented economic growth in Gozo, together with a consistent increase in both domestic and inbound tourism, has led to a significant rise in activity at Mġarr Port.

“Everyone can see firsthand the record numbers of visitors that Gozo is experiencing. This port has become one of the busiest maritime ports in Europe in terms of the number of vessels and passenger volume,” he said.

“This increase in activity is placing ever-greater pressure on the port and related infrastructure, particularly on Triq ix-Xatt, which is currently the only road connecting the port to the rest of the island. It is for this reason that, as we promised, we have created this Taskforce so that this Government continues to consult, take the best decisions, and ultimately implement a plan for the future.”

Mġarr Port connects Gozo with Malta and serves as a multimodal transport and logistics hub. It is essential to guarantee uninterrupted, 24-hour connectivity between the two islands through various operators, including Gozo Channel Operations Ltd and Gozo Highspeed. This connectivity is crucial for the daily travel of residents and visitors, as well as for economic activity, tourism, freight transport, and emergency operations.

Bonett said that in the near future, connections to Gozo will be doubled, as Bugibba and Sliema will be added to Ċirkewwa and Valletta through a new fast ferry route. He said that the long-term connectivity plan for Gozo announced by the Government earlier this month must be complemented by another plan to improve infrastructure within Gozo.

“With an increasingly strong economy that has experienced considerable growth in recent years, we are formulating a plan to have infrastructure capable of sustaining this development and offering the best connectivity between the two islands, both for Gozitans and Maltese,” he said.

The main aim of the taskforce is to draw up a strategic plan for the optimal and sustainable use of Mġarr Port in the future, and the possible expansion of its facilities, so that it continues to serve as an efficient, resilient, and sustainable multimodal transport and logistics hub. This process will take place through responsible and transparent decision-making, with the active involvement of the Gozitan community and all stakeholders.

The taskforce will carry out an assessment of the port’s impact on Gozo’s society and economy, explore alternative road connections between Mġarr Port and the island’s arterial road network, and analyse the socio-economic and environmental impacts of these options. Practical recommendations will also be developed for the sustainable operation and long-term resilience of the port and related infrastructure, while exploring strategic solutions to enable Gozo to better address growing demand.

Camilleri said that this initiative reflects the Government’s commitment to planning strategically and responsibly for Gozo’s future, ensuring that Mġarr Port continues to serve the community, the economy, and visitors efficiently, while safeguarding the environment and the island’s unique identity.

The taskforce will be chaired by the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA) and will include representatives from the Gozo Business Chamber, the Gozo Tourism Association, Transport Malta (the Ports and Yachting Directorate and the Land Transport Directorate), Infrastructure Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), Gozo Channel (Operations) Ltd, the Planning Authority, as well as the Għajnsielem Local Council.